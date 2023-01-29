7XMOM: Somebody turn off that neon sign

Would someone please turn off the neon sign appearing in the heavens that proclaims “Susan/Mommy/Grandma is in the kitchen.” I think it’s been flashing for almost five decades now.

Once that sign is on, the crowds come. Waiting, expecting, watching, whining, doing most everything but offering to help with anything.

For years it was my little kids in the kitchen, the baby tearfully pulling on my legs and shaking me back and forth, as if that would speed up my fixing dinner. Then there are the toddlers whining and begging for a “’nack, a ‘nack.” They are starving to death until they are placed in front of the meal and won’t eat anything.

Next is the stage where the middle schoolers are asking you a million questions about their homework, what’s for supper, why can’t they have pizza, can so-and-so come over and do such-and-such and why is their mom the meanest in the world. Add eye rolling and huffing too.

Then the teenagers come, especially the boys. My kitchen was just never large enough for a whole offensive line of the high school football team to hover around. But they tried, taking the lids off of the pots, opening up the oven door and standing with the refrigerator door open, checking to find a pre-dinner snack.

With my four boys, they were always in either the pre-meal meal, actual meal or post-meal meal. When I woke up one night at 2 a.m. to the smell of hamburgers being grilled on the deck, I wasn’t sure which meal that was.

One summer we had at least five high school and college boys with us. As soon as it looked like dinner was about ready, they began to circle the dining room table like a flock of buzzards circling, well, you know what they circle. The image is too icky to describe.

As soon as dinner was on the table, the feeding began, with flailing of arms and shoveling of food into mouths not interested in dinner conversation.

When mothers tell me they can’t get their kids to eat, I look askance. My problem always seemed to be how to get them to stop eating.

I have thought in the past few years that the neon sign flashing for all to gather in the kitchen had broken down, except for those times I’m blessed to have my kids and grandkids underfoot in my kitchen and around my table again.

But then we started babysitting the grand-dog while my daughter and her family are off on a European venture, and the dog, Harley, seems to see the neon sign somehow.

She can just have finished her dog food and settled down at David’s feet in the living room after an exhausting play date outside when I tiptoe into the kitchen to fix dinner. Sometimes I give her some of the meat we are eating, but usually she gets nada, nothing, zippo from our plates.

But she tries. There she is underfoot like a teenage boy, her eyes pleading, her nose sniffing.

“I am peeling potatoes,” I said to her last night. “Raw potatoes. You do not eat raw potatoes.” I held a potato peel out, which she sniffed but wouldn’t take. But would she move? No. She watched the floor as if that potato peel were going to turn into a piece of steak on the way to the floor.

Then David comes into the kitchen and stands there. They are both blocking everything I need to get to. Plus David had done his two dinner assignments already — find us something good to watch in TV while we eat and get us water.

It’s a flashback to the offensive line underfoot.

“I have nothing,” I say again to Harley.

“She always says that, but she always has something,” David told her about me.

“You’re no help,” I said, getting nervous in front of an audience and dropping a piece a chicken.

It turns out David was right.

I just need to change the neon sign since it won’t disappear. It needs to say “Get out of the kitchen and let the woman cook.”