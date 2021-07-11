7XMOM: Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, and it's all OK

My sister and I grew up playing Candyland and Chutes and Ladders.
Candyland was OK, but I preferred playing Chutes and Ladders. My memory is foggy, but it seemed like some of the characters on Candyland were a little creepy looking. Or maybe that was the Munchkins on “The Wizard of Oz.”
Anyway, parts of childhood entertainment were traumatic, so let’s move on before flying monkeys show up.
Now I get to relive my childhood and those of my children’s with my grandchildren and play a lot of games when we are together. Unfortunately for them, I won’t let them win just because they are children. I’ve never really liked that about myself, but I seem to be powerless to change. Move back three spaces, Susan.
Case in point is playing with the youngest son of my daughter Mary Susan. Bennett is 3 years old and absolutely adorable with blue eyes and blond, curly hair. He’s pretty manageable too and adores his mommy. But he also likes to win when we play games.
So do I.
When we got the Candyland game out in Utah last month, Mary Susan said, “Everything just goes better if Bennett wins.”
“What?” I said.
As I tell the grandkids before we start to play a game, “Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, and it’s OK.” (It’s better if Grandma wins, but I can move on without tears.)
But even if I decided to let Bennett win, it would be hard because of the way he plays Candyland. Like everyone else, he wants to draw the Frosted Palace ice cream card because it’s the closest space to the end. If you draw that at the beginning, your chances are better to win.
He’s so cute closing his eyes and drawing a card, even though the cards are all turned over. If he gets the Frosted Palace card, he is happy. If someone else does, he isn’t.
“Sometimes you get the card and sometimes someone else gets it, and it’s OK,” I say. Secretly, I’m hoping I’m the one who gets it.
Of course, you have to sweat out getting one of the cards like the Licorice Lagoon or Lollipop Palace and getting sent back. But if the stars align, the Frosted Palace card is your magical ticket to King Candy’s Castle.
Last time I played with Bennett, he drew his card and moved to his first color close to a coveted shortcut. His next turn he refused to move until he got the color of the shortcut.
“But you can move six spaces,” we told him. “That’s a long way.”
“No,” he said rather vehemently.
In the background, Mary Susan said, “Like I said, it’s better if Bennett wins.”
“But he’s not moving,” I said. “He can move ahead six spaces and he’s refusing to.”
She shrugged her shoulders. She used to make her brothers play Pretty, Pretty Princess with her, so she knows her way around a board game.
I explained to the kids that Bennett’s attitude was a lot like life: You can sit around and wait for something good to happen and miss out on everything else, or you can walk ahead one step at a time and finally get someplace.
They seemed no more impressed with my sage observation than Bennett was.
I can’t remember who won that particular game, but it probably wasn’t me.
We changed to a super easy game where you draw a card and if it’s a green light, you go, and if it’s a red light, you don’t. Then you throw in construction cones to block people.
Bennett didn’t like being blocked either. And Emma enjoyed blocking me just a little bit too much.
But sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, and it’s all OK.
Except ... one of my other grandsons loves to play a card game I love too, and he doesn’t ever seem to win. I started feeling so sorry for him that I told my son we should unite and secretly help Dean win.
“He wins sometimes,” my son said. I’ve never seen him, though, and I know I’ve never seen me win.
So in conclusion, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, and it’s really more fun to win, but I’m not going to tell my grandchildren that. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll wind up with a better attitude toward games than I seem to have.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.