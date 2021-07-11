7XMOM: Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, and it's all OK

But even if I decided to let Bennett win, it would be hard because of the way he plays Candyland. Like everyone else, he wants to draw the Frosted Palace ice cream card because it’s the closest space to the end. If you draw that at the beginning, your chances are better to win.

He’s so cute closing his eyes and drawing a card, even though the cards are all turned over. If he gets the Frosted Palace card, he is happy. If someone else does, he isn’t.

“Sometimes you get the card and sometimes someone else gets it, and it’s OK,” I say. Secretly, I’m hoping I’m the one who gets it.

Of course, you have to sweat out getting one of the cards like the Licorice Lagoon or Lollipop Palace and getting sent back. But if the stars align, the Frosted Palace card is your magical ticket to King Candy’s Castle.

Last time I played with Bennett, he drew his card and moved to his first color close to a coveted shortcut. His next turn he refused to move until he got the color of the shortcut.

“But you can move six spaces,” we told him. “That’s a long way.”

“No,” he said rather vehemently.

In the background, Mary Susan said, “Like I said, it’s better if Bennett wins.”