7XMOM: Spiders, spiders, spiders everywhere and not a one I like

Every woman needs to maintain a good relationship with her pest control technician.
I think I have a good one with mine. He seems to understand my total distaste and disgust, verging on sheer terror, on facing a big spider in my house.
I can pick up frogs and worms until the cows come home, but I don’t like spiders.
Three weeks ago I went to put clean towels in the downstairs bathroom and there in the sink was a spider almost as big as my hand. I usually stay calm in the midst of disaster, but I sort of panicked a little.
Luckily we had company and my daughter-in-law doesn’t mind spiders. She put it in a nice little plastic container, gave it to her husband, who did a nature lesson with the kids and let the spider out up the road. I was still screaming, “How did that huge spider get in my house?”
It was one of maybe three humongous spiders that size in my house the last 33 years. It will probably return to what it supposes is a spider friendly house with a hundred spider eggs on its back. I would have preferred someone sending it on to its eternal reward.
I had a taken a picture of it, for some reason I don’t recall.
It might have been that I could meet my nice pest control guy at the front door and stick the picture in his face.
“How did this huge spider get in my house?” I demanded.
“Oh, that’s a hunter spider,” he said. “It’s hard for the pesticide to kill them because they don’t put their legs in their mouth, so they have to wait and eat smaller spiders that have picked up the pesticide.”
The eating habits of spiders aren’t my favorite subject, but I tucked that away for a Jeopardy question one day maybe.
I followed the most important person in my life around as he sprayed along the walls and behind all the beds I had pulled out. I even took off part of the wall behind the freezer so he could get under the stairs.
He gave me lessons in spiders and millipedes as I cringed at the thought of having to identify them on a test. I kept persisting with my question of how something that big gets into my house.
“Oh, they can squeeze under doors if the doors aren’t tight or through the heating vents or through the drains,” he said. I felt vulnerable, isolated and unsafe. I want a hard freeze to happen tomorrow and send these critters underground.
I told him I had woken up to a camel cricket hopping merrily around my kitchen that morning.
“Oh they’re interesting,” he said. “They are narrow so they can squeeze through small openings at the sides of your doors.”
He then horrified me with a story of his cleaning out a duct full of camel crickets that bounced off his head.
“I was pulling those things off of me for the 5 miles after I left,” he said with a chuckle.
I couldn’t believe anyone would want such a job. I immediately started looking for homes in another state and told David we had to replace all the doors and windows in the house.
When my incredibly brave pest control hero finished up, he put the bill on the counter like he usually does, but added, “Oh, our price is going up four dollars a month.”
“That’s fine,” I said calmly. “We will find money in the budget for the increase.”
If he had wanted the price to go up $400, I probably wouldn’t have argued.
My granddaughters think I’m brave because I pick frogs up that have fallen in the pool skimmer. Plus, I briefly enjoy a good box turtle that has wandered through the yard.
But spiders have no place in my life and my house.
My pest control hero is guaranteed work as long as I live by the woods and the spiders thinks my casa is their casa.
