7XMOM: Spiders, spiders, spiders everywhere and not a one I like

Every woman needs to maintain a good relationship with her pest control technician.

I think I have a good one with mine. He seems to understand my total distaste and disgust, verging on sheer terror, on facing a big spider in my house.

I can pick up frogs and worms until the cows come home, but I don’t like spiders.

Three weeks ago I went to put clean towels in the downstairs bathroom and there in the sink was a spider almost as big as my hand. I usually stay calm in the midst of disaster, but I sort of panicked a little.

Luckily we had company and my daughter-in-law doesn’t mind spiders. She put it in a nice little plastic container, gave it to her husband, who did a nature lesson with the kids and let the spider out up the road. I was still screaming, “How did that huge spider get in my house?”

It was one of maybe three humongous spiders that size in my house the last 33 years. It will probably return to what it supposes is a spider friendly house with a hundred spider eggs on its back. I would have preferred someone sending it on to its eternal reward.

I had a taken a picture of it, for some reason I don’t recall.