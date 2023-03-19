My husband, David, and I seem to be at an impasse with certain TV shows.

It’s not causing us any deep marital strife; it’s just a little difference. Thank goodness I am an extremely patient person.

I passed some of my time during the pandemic watching 234 episodes of 15 seasons of the popular, long-running Canadian drama of “Heartland.” I, along with the at least four people I have enlisted in the “Heartland” watchers club, are anxiously awaiting season 16 to hit the U.S. to add to that number.

David has accidentally watched part of one episode he saw when he sat down in the living room and I didn’t automatically turn the remote over to him. I know, turning the remote automatically over to the man of the house is something Lucy would have done for Ricky, but life is just easier that way.

Then one day I didn’t, and he was stuck with my show. Let the record show that he did get interested enough to ask me a question about one of the characters. I was able to quickly summarize what had happened to Tim during the past 15 seasons.

Because of this smidgen of interest on David’s part, I am sure if he just watched the first three shows of season 1, he would be hooked, an opinion I have voiced often. That’s what happened with my sister-in-law, a daughter and a granddaughter.

Granted, the show is about a family who owns a horse ranch in beautiful Canada, and David has had very little interest in horses the past 25-plus years we have known each other. I understand. His first wife was given a choice between him or the horses, and she chose the horses. She even took the gates to the horse pasture.

But if he’d just watch three measly little episodes, he would realize the show is more about a loving family than horses.

He prefers the never-ending saga of “Oak Island,” a small island off of Nova Scotia that supposedly hides a treasure — a treasure no one has found in 200 years of hunting for it and never will in my opinion. Never. If they ever found it, their show would be over and their paychecks would stop.

Oh, they think every week they have found a small piece of evidence of it and keep on going, but I have yet to walk through the living room while it was on and hear, “Eureka, here’s the treasure, and now our quest is over.”

I never will.

David invites me with little hope to watch it every week with him. I tell him I’ll watch it when he watches “Heartland” with me. Therein lies the impasse.

He also likes “Swamp People” and “Maine Cabin Masters.” I saw it advertised that it was the Pickle’s birthday on “Swamp People” the other night. I told David about it, but he wasn’t thrilled. Maybe he’d already sent Pickle a card. I really don’t know if Pickle is a person or an alligator.

Then there is “Maine Cabin Masters.” I would be interested in this if I actually thought David would have the knowledge and tools to build me a Maine cabin after a few seasons of that. I’d want it in Virginia, though.

These shows are on the History Channel, which I have always thought was strange. But, according to Wikipedia, the fount of all knowledge, the History Channel started out featuring shows about, well, history. At one point, however, it morphed into reality shows and has been “criticized by many scientists, historians, and skeptics for broadcasting pseudo-documentaries and pseudoscientific, unsubstantiated, sensational investigative programming.”

Ya think?

Oh well, we can agree to disagree. We do like some of the same shows and a bowl of chocolate ice cream to go with them.

I suppose I will just wait patiently — did I say I was a very patient person? — until the “Oak Island” treasure is found and David comes to peace with his past and wants to catch up on 16 seasons of “Heartland.” Or 101 by that time.

Until then I’ll just go to bed early on the night “Oak Island” is on and choose one of 234 episodes of “Heartland” to lull me to sleep with its happiness.