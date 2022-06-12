7XMOM: T-ball games are the stuff of grandma’s dreams

One of my dreams as a grandmother is to be able to go to all the Little League games, birthday parties and school programs my grandchildren are in.

But, alas, when you are a two-day drive or expensive flight away from some, that isn’t possible.

So I was excited to be visiting my 5-year-old triplet grandchildren and to go to their T-ball game.

I hoped I would be able to get a column out of the activity. My only problem might be that, although I can easily write most anything, I have never been able to write a sports article. And, frankly, I’ve never wanted to learn. I don’t have the vocabulary, the understanding or the desire.

Let’s see how I do with describing a T-ball game that Luke, Isla and Quinn showed up for.

My son, Brady, the father of the triplets, kind of prepared me for what was to come to pass.

“Isla played catcher one day and stood behind home plate facing the fence,” he said.

I had heard about the game when Brady had to carry Luke out to hit the ball, and Isla spent her time in the outfield building sand castles.

“I’m the only father in the dugout with his kids,” he said once.

But the night of the game I attended, all the kids were in the dugout, and Brady was on the bleachers.

As one of the coaches on the other team, yelled, “Whoa! It’s a great game!” Luke took the mound as the pitcher. He was a little upset, though, because his helmet was too big and was bothering him.

“He needs help with his helmet,” I said.

“He doesn’t need to be able to see for what he does,” Brady said.

The pitcher doesn’t throw the ball, of course, since it’s on a tee, but he or she is supposed to catch it. Or try to. Or just be aware it has been hit.

“Being a pitcher — again not a big deal in T-ball,” Brady said.

The first little hitter hit the ball fairly well, and it went over Luke’s head. Then Quinn and Isla, and the rest of the team, missed catching it.

Soon after, however, Luke stopped the ball. It happened when he was squatting down on the pitcher’s mound, sifting through the dirt, and the ball rolled out and into him.

“Good job!” David said.

As everyone else on the team was running after the ball and dropping it for another little person to pick it up and drop it, Luke walked over to the coach to complain about his helmet. The batter hit the ball and actually started running toward first base, so the coach held Luke back.

But Luke got loose and crossed in front of the runner in an almost head-on collision.

“Good trick play,” David said. And he knows a lot about baseball.

Brady was a running dialogue of “Luke, put your helmet on. Luke, put on your glove. Luke, look at the batter.” Actually, most of the spectators and coaches do the same thing.

Meanwhile, in the outfield Quinn tried really hard to catch a ball and was furious when anyone took it away from her. So then she just concentrated on hugging the other team’s infielder and sifting the dirt.

She came running to us as the team came in to tell us that she had seen a friend from preschool.

The cutest play of the whole game was probably when the ball was hit well enough that it made it to the outfield, and every single player on the team, including the catcher and except the first baseman, ran after it. Everyone, including about four coaches trying to untangle everyone, was in the outfield at the same time.

The most energy for the whole game, however, was expended when the game was over and the players were told to head to the cooler for refreshments. They understood those directions really well.

And I loved it when another grandparent told my son that our triplets were the cutest kids on the team.

David and I then left and went over to see a Little League game our 9-year-old grandson was playing in. It’s amazing what a difference four years can make in a child’s ability in a ball game.

I knew that moments like that were what grandma’s dreams are made of. I wish I could be at every athletic event my grandchildren are in.

But that’s not going to happen, so I’ll hold on to the memories I have.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.