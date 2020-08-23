7XMOM: Thank goodness for kids who take pity on us boomers

One of my sons and his family are trying to update David and me on all modern-day fronts, but I think success is just a little beyond their current reach.
I have written before about the DoorDash gift card my son Mark gave David for Father’s Day. I told Mark when he asked what kind of gift card to send him that DoorDash sounded too hard for us to figure out. He disagreed, which I guess I should take as a compliment, and sent it anyway.
However, we were right, our wisdom won by our baby boomer age and experience. The card remains unused after a stressful half an hour that wound up with us going to pick up our own durn food from a place we didn’t even want. When David mentions we still have the gift card, I tell him to use it when I am out of town, so it can entertain him for a whole evening. He also has to be willing to pick up food he doesn’t want because it’s just easier.
On to Pokemon. (Who is he again?) Mark and his wife, Jill, have adorable 7-year-old twins, who seem to readily realize my cultural deficiencies and try to help. We video chat them on Sundays.
I asked a question about something involved with Pokemon not long ago. Sorry, I know Legos and Barbies and Hot Wheels and I’m even working my way through all of the Marvel movies, but I thought Pokemon was just a passing fad years ago and didn’t partake.
Yet here we are.
On a Sunday chat, the twins, Dean and Rachel, ran off screen and left me to talk to Mark, whom I affectionately call my “monosyllabic son.” He is short on words, even though I know he loves me dearly since he buys me drumstick ice cream cones and grills steaks when I’m visiting.
The twins came back on camera with a very thick encyclopedia about Pokemon characters and a collection of actual figures. There followed a Pokemon Lecture 101 in which Rachel held up a figure as Dean read about the character from the very thick encyclopedia.
I’m still not sure exactly who Pokemon is, but I know how to draw a hopscotch maze with chalk on a sidewalk. Does that count?
Soon after, the Disney app disappeared from our TV screen. I called Mark and he said those dreaded words boomers hate to hear, “You do know how to put an app on the TV, don’t you? You have a Roku, don’t you?”
I try not to say that word “Roku” because another son laughs at my accent when I say it. I’m thinking the word must be from Pokemon’s world.
And I did not mention that the closest I like to get to putting apps on a TV was taking a nap in front of the TV. But I did ask him if he could come over after work and fix it. He lives three or four states away.
I finally said, “I can’t see this conversation being successful, but thank you!”
We later found the right remote to change the input, just so you know. Maybe you are struggling too and I just made things clearer.
When I visited Mark about three weeks ago, he did fix the storage problems on my phone the last night I was there. I love the words, usually accompanied by an open hand, “Let me see your phone.”
He moved apps — again an app — to my SD card and suddenly I had more space for, once again, more apps. He kind of insulted the space inadequacy of my phone, which I don’t even pay off until December.
Two years to buy a phone? That’s crazy talk. The phone company needs to put one on the wall for free.
But this family I love is trying to help us.
When I look at Mark, I still see the 3-year-old who didn’t leave my side until he left for kindergarten. If I was sitting down, he was snuggled under my arm. I remind him of that often. I’m not sure what he sees when he looks at me now, but I hope I’m not too old.
And maybe, just maybe, he doesn’t care if I can’t name a bazillion Pokemon characters. I figure my purpose, if unknown, all those years ago in having seven children is so they could navigate me through the Pokemons, Rokus and apps in my later life, to say nothing of a DoorDash coupon.
It’s payback for potty training them.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!