7XMOM: The answer to where all the lost socks go

What can anyone possibly say about socks that will make readers feel better about their socks?

Well, there’s a lot I have to say. I have spent my life in search of the perfect socks. What are the perfect socks? They are ones that don’t get lost in the couch or the dryer.

Every school year I would start out with seven kids and several pairs of socks apiece. By Christmas time, half of them were lost. Not half of the complete pairs, but half of each pair. But I’m preaching to the choir. Mothers know this. They just don’t know what to do about it.

I really think there is a chute that diverts one of each pair of children’s socks out to Saturn, and they join millions of other lost socks in a lost sock ring around Saturn. There they will endlessly spin around the planet as mothers search for them in all the wrong places and buy more socks to get diverted to Saturn.

I have no answer for that. I seem to have entered the next generation of that problem, which is finding the halves of sock pairs my grandchildren leave here. I have a special shelf in a closet for lost socks. One granddaughter got a stack of about six socks when she visited for Christmas two weeks ago.

I have a daughter-in-law who keeps single socks for a long time in hopes that one day, somewhere, the companion will show up. The pile keeps getting bigger. I’ve tried to dash her hopes, but, alas, it has been fruitless. She refuses to accept the reality that those lost socks are light years away spinning around Saturn.

Now I have another sock problem with the men in my family. They want expensive socks. I had never heard of Stance socks until my son said he wanted some for his birthday. It sounded like a terrible birthday present to me, but I looked them up and found out they were between $9 and $10 a pair.

I cannot see beyond the vision of two expensive socks going in the wash and one sock coming out.

In a moment of blinding revelation, I realized that it was not my problem. By the time a son is in his mid-30s, he should be able to keep up with his own socks. So I took a deep breath to calm my rapid heartbeat at spending so much money on socks and bought a few pairs in the past year or so for the sons who request them.

I think a convenient monthly payment plan was available through Amazon for the socks. These are crazy times we live in.

Some of the socks are pretty wild looking, but that’s OK. If they want to wear socks that are wacky, it’s not my problem. One son, who is particularly particular, gently told me about 10 years ago to stop buying clothes for him. Except socks. He makes an exception for the expensive socks.

Then there are compression socks. When did that become a thing with men? One of my sons, who always comes up with creative Christmas gifts for my husband, David, gave him some last year. It beat out the shower head and humongous bag of beef jerky of previous years for originality.

The year before my son had given him UNC socks with “R” and “L” on the socks. David said it was the only time he’s had socks that came with instructions. Following the instructions, he finally got them on and was heard to say, “I worked up a sweat putting my socks on.”

That led to my giving David socks that work against sweat this Christmas. I did not know those were a thing either. I also gave a stepson his first Stance socks, so his life is probably forever changed.

As for myself, I seem to be unable to pass up buying socks that are soft and pretty, especially if they are pink. Yes, I have two drawers full of socks. That is a problem that is mine, and right now I have one of my favorite ones lost. Have I not learned anything from managing socks for decades?

I don’t think I have accomplished much by expounding upon socks, except to realize that my feet are cold and I need to go put a second pair of socks on.

Some family needs to keep the sock industry going, and apparently it is mine.

Breaking update: I have found my lost sock. The universe is balanced again. Saturn spins on.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.