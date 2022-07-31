7XMOM: The burden of false expectations

At this moment in my life I am prisoner to two culinary legends. I know one isn’t quite true, and I suspect the other one may have had some bad days unremembered by posterity.

No. 1 is that my two granddaughters from Arkansas believe that I make the best chicken pot pie in the universe, and No. 2 is that my late mother-in-law made the best apple pie in the world.

Let’s dissect each legend individually.

At some point in time I made chicken pot pie when Lily and Faith were visiting and thought it was good. I have no memory of this event. I repeat. I have no memory of this event.

They usually come to visit for a week each summer, so about three years they said they wanted my chicken pot pie to eat. I said, “I don’t make chicken pot pie.”

“Yes, you do,” they said.

“No, I don’t,” I said, adding weakly, “I guess I can though.”

Well, I did try the canned biscuit kind, and it was a disappointment, according to Lily. I did stop it in the middle of cooking and flip the biscuit topping over so it wouldn’t be soggy.

“I like the kind you make without turning the biscuits over,” she said.

I mentioned this in a column, and a kind reader sent me a recipe that was more successful. However, several members of my family think any kind of canned creamed soup was invented by Satan and won’t touch it.

Do I make my granddaughters happy when they come in a few days or not? Their father thinks I add mayonnaise to everyone, but I don’t. He just asked for the mayonnaise recipes and I make them when he’s here. So I have nothing to lose.

I did buy enough Pillsbury pie crust to slap on top of a cream of chickeny pot pie mixture, so I’m covered whichever way I choose.

Hold that thought while I tell you that my sweet late mother-in-law is remembered by the delicious homemade apple pie she made her son and my husband, David, for his July birthday. That pie is always brought up when the family gets together.

No one believes me that the handwritten recipe I had once lists bourbon as an ingredient. Now we know why everyone liked it, but that ain’t happening in my kitchen.

So I don’t really make pies because my pie crust tends to be tough, or soggy, or just icky. David usually settles for Mrs. Smith’s pies.

However, this year I decided to make David a homemade apple pie for his birthday. He wanted dinner at Five Guys and a minor league baseball game, so I threw in the apple pie to round it out in true American style.

I researched pie crusts and settled on one that was guaranteed to be delicious. I pulled out my apple peeler corer slicer and prepared the apples. I followed his mother’s apple pie measurements I had written sans bourbon. And I watched it like a hawk bake in the oven.

It was delicious! I even liked it, and there wasn’t anything chocolate about it. I had bought a backup store-bought pie if I needed it, but I didn’t. We enjoyed it for several nights.

Now my confidence is so inflated that I might just try a chicken pot pie with a homemade crust. Maybe even a bottom and a top crust. I’ve bought the mixed vegetables, plenty of potatoes and even cream of chicken soup to make even the unhealthiest person even unhealthier.

I do have a back-up refrigerated pie crust if it doesn’t work out.

So here I am at almost 69 years old, having been cooking since I was 10, having fed seven kids dinner each night for years and with a reputation at church for being a good cook, and I’m worried I can’t live up to my fake chicken pot pie legend.

It’s a sad situation. But armed with the apple pie memory and the inaccurate memories of my granddaughters I will try. If it’s the last meal I make, I’ll give it my all.

If I’m successful, next year I can have chicken pot pie for the main course and both an apple pie and chocolate pie for dessert.

It’s only onward and upward from here.