7XMOM: The challenges of getting sloths out the door in the morning

I don’t know how I used to get seven kids out the door to school every day. On a recent trip to Utah it was a struggle to get five kids, ages 11 and under, plus a beautiful new golden retriever, Harley.

The walk to school is about half a mile with a beautiful view of the Wasatch Mountains to the east and old copper mines to the west. (They talk “east” and “west” out there.)

School has a challenging schedule I can’t keep track of, but my daughter Mary Susan can reel off quickly. Ali, the oldest, has orchestra three times a week at 8 in the morning. Bennett, the youngest, has pre-school three days a week across town at 8:30 a.m. and gets out at 1:30 p.m. Emma goes to kindergarten every day but gets out at 11:40 a.m.

The other three have to be at school at 8:55 a.m. and get out at 3:35 p.m. They usually walk home, except on Wednesdays when Emma and Charlotte have to be picked up to get to gymnastics at 4 p.m.

Ali’s gymnastics is 2 p.m. on Friday, which is an early day for all of them, and I can’t remember what time they get out, but it’s too early.

Parker has jiu-jitsu three days a week at 5 p.m.

And Harley gets to walk to school every day so she can sniff every other dog walking to school so they can sniff Harley.