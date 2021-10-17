7XMOM: The challenges of getting sloths out the door in the morning

I don’t know how I used to get seven kids out the door to school every day. On a recent trip to Utah it was a struggle to get five kids, ages 11 and under, plus a beautiful new golden retriever, Harley.
The walk to school is about half a mile with a beautiful view of the Wasatch Mountains to the east and old copper mines to the west. (They talk “east” and “west” out there.)
School has a challenging schedule I can’t keep track of, but my daughter Mary Susan can reel off quickly. Ali, the oldest, has orchestra three times a week at 8 in the morning. Bennett, the youngest, has pre-school three days a week across town at 8:30 a.m. and gets out at 1:30 p.m. Emma goes to kindergarten every day but gets out at 11:40 a.m.
The other three have to be at school at 8:55 a.m. and get out at 3:35 p.m. They usually walk home, except on Wednesdays when Emma and Charlotte have to be picked up to get to gymnastics at 4 p.m.
Ali’s gymnastics is 2 p.m. on Friday, which is an early day for all of them, and I can’t remember what time they get out, but it’s too early.
Parker has jiu-jitsu three days a week at 5 p.m.
And Harley gets to walk to school every day so she can sniff every other dog walking to school so they can sniff Harley.
In all the years I got my own kids off to school and now help with my grandkids, I have always have wondered how kids forget every morning that they need to No. 1 eat breakfast, No. 2 get dressed, No. 3 brush their teeth, No. 4 put on their shoes and No. 5 get their backpacks, or packpack, as Emma says.
How many times must a parent say, “What do you want to eat? Waffle? Cereal? Toast? What do you want? What do you want? Did you brush your teeth? Have you brushed your teeth? Where are your shoes? Where did you put them? Where is your other shoe? Where is your backpack? Did you hang it up? Why didn’t you give me these papers to sign?”
And how can kids who come running in the house after school, throw everything down and pillage the pantry before racing out the door to play with their friends move like sloths stuck in molasses in the morning?
One morning my daughter was standing at the bottom of the stairs asking 8-year-old Parker all of the questions listed above. I went to see if I could help.
Mary Susan shook her head.
“He is hanging down the stairs on the floor upside down,” she said.
“A sloth. They are sloths in the morning,” I said.
Getting the sloths dressed in Utah poses a particular challenge because the weather changes so fast. It can be freezing in the morning, at 10 it’s hot, then it’s windy and chilly by 1 and the evening is spitting snow.
Regardless of the forecast, the whole time I was there, 5-year-old Emma wore flip-flops to school. One day she had on summer shorts, even though summer ended a few weeks ago. On top she had on a jacket and hood.
I walked beside her to school one morning when it was almost chilly enough for schools in the South to be delayed for a chance of snow and asked her, “Aren’t you cold, Emma?”
“Yes,” she said. That’s all. Just yes. I’m not sure when the realization that choices have consequences kicks in.
The funniest time, though, was when all of us — five kids, grandma, mom, dad and dog — wound up in the mud room/coat closet at the same time. It must measure 5 feet by 5 feet, and we were all in there, trapped in some kind of time warp search for shoes, packpacks, jackets and leashes.
In my memory we are just doing a slow pirouette around each other, muttering “My shoes were here last night. Whose jacket is this? I need a snack. Where is your mask?”
Since I’m back in Virginia, I assume we were all eventually released from that black hole and able to continue on with our lives. But for a few moments we were prisoners of a closet convention being directed by a slew of sloths.
And finally when the kids are all delivered to various doors of the schools and the dog lies exhausted on the couch, Mary Susan and I go shopping and life is great ... and then it’s time for kindergarten pickup.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.