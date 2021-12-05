7XMOM: The dream vs. the reality of the holiday season

Poor guy. He was the only grandchild here for Thanksgiving. See next example.

The Dream: The whole family decorates the Christmas tree and drinks hot cocoa together while carols play in the background.

The Reality: I paid Tyler $10 to help me decorate it. Don’t tell his parents. I had previously buttered him up for the bribe by buying the artichoke spinach dip and panettone bread he wanted at Sam’s Club that his parents did not want to buy. I like them too, so it was OK.

Tyler and I decorated the tree with all the special ornaments on the front. The back gets the plain balls. When we went to start the lights, however, he convinced me the tree needed to be turned for the plug to reach. I kept saying that the nice ornaments needed to be on the front, and turning it would put them on the back.

But I turned it. Why was I listening to a 14-year-old tell me how to decorate my tree in my home? I may not know Roku, but I know a pretty tree when I see it.

He finally got tired, and I told him he only had to do 20 more and he could jump back in his vacation recliner. He tried to convince me I was over-decorating, and the tree needed to be more minimalist. I disagreed.