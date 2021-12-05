7XMOM: The dream vs. the reality of the holiday season

I’m going to make everyone feel better about how they are handling the Christmas season. I know the presents, the cooking and the shopping are not the main focus of Christmas, but when you have a family, all those things are important too.
I call this “Holiday Dreams vs. Reality.” The list of examples grows every day, so this might have a sequel or two or three. We begin with Thanksgiving.
The Dream: Perfect homemade pie crusts for Thanksgiving dinner instead of the delicious pies I have been buying the past couple of years.
The Reality: I am not a novice baker, and a YouTube video made making a butter crust look easy. But I made my mother a mincemeat pie, and the crust seemed tough.
I gave up and decided to buy pie crusts, but they were sold out everywhere. No more pumpkin pies at Sam’s. I tried pie crusts again. My kitchen was a wreck as “I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy and “Unbreak My Heart” by Toni Braxton played on my Alexa, who nicely told me why my pie crust was tough.
Luckily, I was interrupted by a doctor’s appointment in Martinsville and found pie crusts at the Kroger there.
My TimeHop photo on Facebook the next day was a picture of my kitchen as a wreck last year. My post to remember next year — this year — that I couldn’t make a good pie crust and needed to buy some.
The Dream: I wanted to have Christmas pillows to spread Christmas cheer in the living room, but they tend to cost $16 and up, so I hadn’t bought any. Or so I thought.
The reality: I began in October and bought two cute pillows that looked new at a yard sale.
Then I had leftover birthday money, so I spent it on four big, red Christmas pillows.
In figuring out where to keep them, I found two after-Christmas-sale pillows from last year behind a couch.
And, finally, I pulled out the Christmas decorations tubs and found a tub full of pillows that Santa Claus must have hidden.
I now have 11 Christmas pillows, which I love, except I’m not crazy about the cardinal one. Were there cardinals in Bethlehem?
And where will I put them all after Christmas? Hopefully, it’s someplace I can remember.
The Dream: Upgrade our electronics at a Black Friday sale.
The Reality: I bought a Roku stick to make our downstairs TV as smart as our upstairs TV, which is way smarter than both David and I are. Grandson Tyler to the rescue!
He connected it, and I ran up and down the stairs looking for passwords and signing in from different devices. He gave me a remote control lesson, but I have forgotten everything. I finally got tired and told him David and I would finish it if and when we wanted to watch TV down there.
Poor guy. He was the only grandchild here for Thanksgiving. See next example.
The Dream: The whole family decorates the Christmas tree and drinks hot cocoa together while carols play in the background.
The Reality: I paid Tyler $10 to help me decorate it. Don’t tell his parents. I had previously buttered him up for the bribe by buying the artichoke spinach dip and panettone bread he wanted at Sam’s Club that his parents did not want to buy. I like them too, so it was OK.
Tyler and I decorated the tree with all the special ornaments on the front. The back gets the plain balls. When we went to start the lights, however, he convinced me the tree needed to be turned for the plug to reach. I kept saying that the nice ornaments needed to be on the front, and turning it would put them on the back.
But I turned it. Why was I listening to a 14-year-old tell me how to decorate my tree in my home? I may not know Roku, but I know a pretty tree when I see it.
He finally got tired, and I told him he only had to do 20 more and he could jump back in his vacation recliner. He tried to convince me I was over-decorating, and the tree needed to be more minimalist. I disagreed.
He left, and his mother came in. I told her my dilemma and we turned the tree back around as ornaments fell to the ground. Oh me. We got it straight, and Tyler returned. It took him a while to discover we had turned the tree back around, and I had found an extension cord.
But the tree is pretty, and next year I will withhold the spinach artichoke dip and panettone bread until after it is decorated.
The Dream is that I will learn from my mistakes, but the Reality is that I probably won’t.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.