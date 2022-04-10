7xMom: The dry socks will one day happen

I’ve learned through the years that moms of young children do not like to be told to cherish the years when your children are home making messes and whining and that one day you will miss all the craziness. My son with the two older girls and 5-year-old triplets told me not long ago, “Just tell us we have it harder than anybody else.” So I did.

(Don’t read this paragraph if you are a young mother.) But as one of the older woman at church used to tell me in a languid Southern drawl as I struggled with seven children, “Susan, when your children are little, they step on your toes, and when they are older, they step on your “heart.” And she only had one son who took really good care of her.

What she said is true.

Now, however, I have also regressed back to the days of having a little one because one of my daughters-in-law is hospitalized with pre-eclampsia until the baby can be born in two weeks, so David and I brought the 2-year-old big sister home with us.

So I’ve got two both the stepping on the toes and on the heart going on.

Mary Maple is adorable, though, with blond curls, big blue eyes and a large vocabulary.

“I’ll do it by myself” is one of her favorite phrases, which reminds me of my older daughter who would always say, “By belch.”

I am now remembering lessons from being the mom of a little one for several days and nights.

One of the first is that the best time to clean a bathroom is when the child is in the bathtub. The reason for that is because no matter how careful you are and how much you try to keep the water in the tub, the bathroom floor will wind up wet. Like really wet.

Therefore, when it is wet enough, you just throw a towel down on the floor and mop up the water, then use the wet or damp towel to wipe off everything. Viola! Faster than you can say “No, don’t dump all the shampoo out,” you have a clean bathroom.

Next, you can get a lot of mileage out of a sandbox. I know, the kids get sand on themselves, but it’s OK. You can brush it off, vacuum it up and shampoo it out if things get really ugly. But in the meantime, a child will play in a sandbox for a long, long time while you lounge on the deck doing whatever you want, even reading a book.

Another thing to remember is that no matter how many times you say, “If you dump all the sand through the boards of the deck, you’ll run out of sand,” they’ll still dump the sand out. Just save your breath and go to Lowe’s and buy a new bag of sand if you need to. It’s OK.

Also with a 2-year-old, good ideas go south fast. The first night Mary Maple was with us she woke up at four and wanted her mommy really badly. So badly that, half asleep, she tried to vigorously escape through the locked front door.

Finally, I, the experienced mother and grandmother, opened the door and said, “Do you really want to go out in the dark? See. It’s dark, and there are snakes in the yard.”

I was justified in saying that because one day I opened the door, and there was indeed a snake there. I think about it every single time I go through that door.

Well, she thought that was a good idea and headed out to find a snake. I quickly brought her in since I’m afraid of the dark and snakes, but the whole morning she begged to go outside and find a snake.

One last thought that relates to many matters with a small child: You can live with wet socks. When you have to take the top off the sandbox and it’s rained during the night, your socks will get wet. When you are chasing a child chasing a vision of a snake, just go for it and forget about your socks. When you are cleaning the bathroom the child-in-the-bathtub way, don’t worry about your socks. There are more important things than your socks being dry.

And in the future, when you are an older grandmother with “wisdom born of pain” (Helen Reddy 1972), there will be plenty of time to sit around in dry socks. Young mothers may not believe it, but I testify it’s true. Your socks may be a little lonely, but they will be dry.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.