7XMOM: The history of women’s jeans reaches a new hi-rise

My daughter, however, has never tired of yanking her not-mom jeans up. I think they are lo-rise.

Again, hi-rise? I thought those were apartments in big cities. They can’t be jeans. I just turned 68 and there is nothing hi-rise on me. It’s all sinking fast.

I think “boot” means bell-bottomy, so I can channel my 1960s Sonny and Cher period. “Straight” means really, really tight and don’t get your foot and leg too far in or you’ll fall over in the dressing room trying to get that sucker off again. A friend told me that.

It’s pretty much the same thing with stretchy. That means skin tight and you aren’t hiding any figure flaws. Neither are you breathing or bending over, and everything being squashed winds up in the muffin top.

Then there was curvy. Finally, I was getting close. I think it means “slightly this side of chunky monkey,” but oh well. I grabbed a couple of hi-risers, straight and boot-legged, and a curvy one in the fictional size 6 and a size larger.

I hoped the larger one would be too big and the fictional size 6 would have a couple of bonus inches above and beyond skinny and stretchy.