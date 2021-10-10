7XMOM: The history of women’s jeans reaches a new hi-rise

Here is a short history of women’s blue jeans: There were none, and we had to wear men’s, which never fit right. Then there were a few to choose from. Years passed. Now there are too many to choose from and not more than one of them in the whole world fit me at any one time.
I reviewed this history silently as I stood in front of a wall of blue jeans in a store the other day. It doesn’t matter which store. Each wall of blue jeans in every store is stacked with denim and disappointment.
During my leaner years financially, I had one pair of jeans at a time and envied a woman who told me once she had three pairs. When I wore out my jeans, I would go to some store I can’t recall and find another pair. I think the first women’s jeans I found to fit were Lee.
Now I am truly blessed with four or five pairs of jeans, which I packed away in June. But apparently I have been blessed with too much ice cream over the summer because all of them are now too tight.
Back to the wall of jeans. Let’s say I was looking for a size 6. It’s not true, but it sounds nice. My choices were hi-rise skinny ankle, mid-rise skinny ankle, mid-rise straight, hi-rise straight, hi-rise boot, mid-rise boot, stretchy and curvy.
Hi-rise? Is that the dreaded “mom jean” that has come back into vogue to my youngest daughter’s dismay? I sent her a picture of the first pair I saw resurrected from the 80s in a store and wrote, “Hah!” One of my tall, thin, long-legged granddaughters loves them.
My daughter, however, has never tired of yanking her not-mom jeans up. I think they are lo-rise.
Again, hi-rise? I thought those were apartments in big cities. They can’t be jeans. I just turned 68 and there is nothing hi-rise on me. It’s all sinking fast.
I think “boot” means bell-bottomy, so I can channel my 1960s Sonny and Cher period. “Straight” means really, really tight and don’t get your foot and leg too far in or you’ll fall over in the dressing room trying to get that sucker off again. A friend told me that.
It’s pretty much the same thing with stretchy. That means skin tight and you aren’t hiding any figure flaws. Neither are you breathing or bending over, and everything being squashed winds up in the muffin top.
Then there was curvy. Finally, I was getting close. I think it means “slightly this side of chunky monkey,” but oh well. I grabbed a couple of hi-risers, straight and boot-legged, and a curvy one in the fictional size 6 and a size larger.
I hoped the larger one would be too big and the fictional size 6 would have a couple of bonus inches above and beyond skinny and stretchy.
I tried on four pairs. Well, only one went past my ankle, so I don’t know if that counts. The fifth pair was the curvy fictional size 6 and it was a fit. But it was one of those fits that is perfect at first and will probably be too loose by 4 p.m. and my daughter will be embarrassed. I’ll remind her I’m 68 and I can wear whatever I want as long as Medicare covers any injuries incurred in a dressing room.
At least, I won’t be wearing jeans that have huge, frayed holes in them like the teens do. I could live to be 100 and not understand that fashion craze, which will have returned by that time.
I tell my granddaughters now to take a picture of themselves in them so that 20 years from now they can look back and laugh at themselves like they laugh at my pictures.
So I embraced my new jeans and sang “I Got You, Babe” in my mind and heart and walked out happy.
And the beat goes on.
(If you are young and reading this in your brand-new torn and tattered jeans, that’s a Sonny and Cher song hit.)
Elzey is freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.