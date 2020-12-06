7XMOM: The new fake tree is up, but its survival not guaranteed

Just when you think nothing will ever change in life, you go and buy an artificial Christmas tree.
I never thought I would do it, but I did. I don’t know if I did it to show the pandemic it wasn’t the boss of me or I was just mad about the pandemic and wanted to be more miserable. Well, that isn’t a cheerful Christmas thought. I’ll change my attitude, just like I changed my tree.
I’ve threatened to get an artificial tree before, but I have never followed through. Mostly I threaten when I am vacuuming up pine needles after we undecorate it, drag it across the carpet and shove it out the door.
All our used trees get thrown into the gulley out in the woods, our graveyard of Christmases past.
I guess this artificial tree will get put away in an equally dark and scary place — our garage.
That was one reason I didn’t want an artificial one. Our garage does not need anything else in it. Not even a small Christmas ornament.
I asked David before I bought it if maybe we could store it up in the attic.
“That would be hard,” he said, turning pale and looking askance. I think he was wondering how to get a big box into the small attic opening.
We’ll see how that turns out. He’s just grumpy about the attic because he went up to fix something and hit his head on a nail and climbed down the ladder with blood dripping down his face. I was sure a bat had bitten him and was ready to call the National Guard.
This seemed like a good year to change trees since everything else has changed and it’s not the Christmas my son, Mark, will be home. He likes a real one, even though he doesn’t have a real one at his home. But he likes tradition.
And a real tree has always been a tradition in my family. When my sister and I were little, we were stationed in Hawaii and always had a live tree. Of course, the trees came over on a ship from the mainland —that’s how we talk in Hawaii — in October, and by December the trees had no needles left on them. They look pitiful now in the black-and-white pictures.
So I always had a real tree when my kids were growing up. I think we were too poor to buy an artificial one, which was even back before artificial trees jumped up to $300. Ridiculous. Of course, if you add up 35 years of paying $50 for a real tree, that’s $1,750. But math is not my forte.
Decorating a tree is, though, and mine has always been simple but pretty with red, green and silver ornaments. There’s never enough of the color red in the world. Even when the ornaments are cheap, if they are red, they are pretty.
And thank goodness those silver icicles have disappeared from the face of the earth. Every year I’d find a couple still hanging out behind the toy box in November, just in time to pick them up and go buy new ones.
But my fake tree is pretty. It’s got frosted fake limbs, which look snowy. The lights are white, which seems somewhat sinful, but maybe I’ll get used to them. Isn’t that how sin works?
It sliced my fingers a little spreading its fake branches apart, but I don’t have to water it, so that evens the universe out.
But maybe my tree and I can become friends. Or maybe after Christmas I will stick it in the garage and never pull it out again.
That’s an option. I was very clear with David, and let the record show, that I told him when I bought the tree that I was not guaranteeing I would use it past this year. He seemed surprised, so I repeated it.
I’m not sure why he didn’t immediately understand that just because I paid $160 for a tree doesn’t mean I’ll use it more than one Christmas. I even left it in the van for a week before bringing it in the house to think about it.
If it doesn’t go in the garage, it won’t go in the gulley with its real, alive cousins. I have strict rules about only throwing organic, biodegradable things in the gulley so I know I can’t throw it in there.
The garage will be its just punishment if it doesn’t deliver happiness and cheer.
All I can say is that I’d hate to be an artificial Christmas tree in my living room with too many memories and expectations to live up to.
I’m not committing to anything yet.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
