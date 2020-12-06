7XMOM: The new fake tree is up, but its survival not guaranteed

Just when you think nothing will ever change in life, you go and buy an artificial Christmas tree.

I never thought I would do it, but I did. I don’t know if I did it to show the pandemic it wasn’t the boss of me or I was just mad about the pandemic and wanted to be more miserable. Well, that isn’t a cheerful Christmas thought. I’ll change my attitude, just like I changed my tree.

I’ve threatened to get an artificial tree before, but I have never followed through. Mostly I threaten when I am vacuuming up pine needles after we undecorate it, drag it across the carpet and shove it out the door.

All our used trees get thrown into the gulley out in the woods, our graveyard of Christmases past.

I guess this artificial tree will get put away in an equally dark and scary place — our garage.

That was one reason I didn’t want an artificial one. Our garage does not need anything else in it. Not even a small Christmas ornament.

I asked David before I bought it if maybe we could store it up in the attic.

“That would be hard,” he said, turning pale and looking askance. I think he was wondering how to get a big box into the small attic opening.