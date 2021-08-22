7XMOM: The problem of just getting out of the front door

She just hates to leave me is the only way I can explain it.

If we make it out of the dining room and Jenny is still walking, things are going well. We still have to get past couches and recliners in the living room, through the door and then out into the driveway. And, ever since I backed into their van and crushed their door, they park a long way away.

She is a CPA, a wonderful cook and an artistic homemaker. So you definitely don’t want to say anything about any of those subjects as she’s walking toward the door.

If I happen to say, “So what do you think our tax situation will be this year?” she turns back, sometimes sits down and starts relating the new tax laws to us. Her husband’s shoulders slump and her children cry “Mom!”

So it’s silence through the living room as Matt lovingly pulls on her hand and I keep moving from behind. I try to be supportive of Matt’s efforts to leave me since he admits I am his favorite mother-in-law.

Since I am never really thrilled about my kids and grandkids leaving, though, I’m not highly motivated to push people out. I sometimes wish my front door was a revolving door to keep pushing them back in.

All’s that left after they finally get through the door, besides my lonesome heart, is a big stack of dirty towels and the random toilet to plunge. What’s the fun in that?

