7XMOM: The problem of just getting out of the front door

To look at my front door you wouldn’t think that it would be hard to walk through to get out of the house. Just walk through the door and close it behind you. Move forward to vehicle.
Granted, it does have duct tape over the doorknob lock because we have a keypad lock we use instead. Without the duct tape, the grandkids lock us out of the house.
Stepping out into the dark night can be a little scary with all the sounds coming from the woods, but if you take two steps forward through the door a light comes on. “Walk towards the light, walk towards the light,” we keep saying.
And there have been a couple of times a snake has met me at the front door, encounters which are burned into my memory.
In broad daylight, however, without the frogs and crickets chirping, the deer chuffing and chomping my hostas, it shouldn’t be difficult to walk through the door and get into a car.
But then there are children. Last week with five to eight grandchildren here at any time, just leaving the house became problematic. First everyone gets to the door and someone, usually a mother, says, “Did everyone go potty?” Of course, no one except the old women have gone potty.
So everyone is herded to the potty and forced to go in, screaming, “But I don’t have to go!”
Last week the trip back to the potty for the 6-year-old turned mighty long as everyone else got into the car. I finally went to check on him and found a whole lot of toilet paper being used.
“That’s a lot of toilet paper,” I observed out loud.
“Well,” the little tike explained. “I wanted to use that.” He pointed to the plunger.
I won’t explain how I solved that problem, but I did have to wash my hands afterward while singing all the lyrics to “American Pie.”
Usually on the way back from the potty, somebody’s shoes are lost — the very shoes that had been on their feet five minutes ago. So then there is a shoe search.
Back at the door again, someone is hungry, so someone gets sent back to get snacks for the long 10-minute trip to church or Walmart.
Then there is the checklist of phones, keys, chargers, purses, diapers, wipes and a change of clothes to check.
If the stars are aligned right, eventually the number of people on the outside of the door equals the number of people that started out on the inside of the door. You are now ready to tackle the car seats, seatbelts and inevitable arguments over who sits where and by whom.
My daughter, Jenny, is the hardest one to get out of the house. I know it and her husband, Matt, knows it, so through the years we have adopted a strategy of one ahead of her and one behind her.
She just hates to leave me is the only way I can explain it.
If we make it out of the dining room and Jenny is still walking, things are going well. We still have to get past couches and recliners in the living room, through the door and then out into the driveway. And, ever since I backed into their van and crushed their door, they park a long way away.
She is a CPA, a wonderful cook and an artistic homemaker. So you definitely don’t want to say anything about any of those subjects as she’s walking toward the door.
If I happen to say, “So what do you think our tax situation will be this year?” she turns back, sometimes sits down and starts relating the new tax laws to us. Her husband’s shoulders slump and her children cry “Mom!”
So it’s silence through the living room as Matt lovingly pulls on her hand and I keep moving from behind. I try to be supportive of Matt’s efforts to leave me since he admits I am his favorite mother-in-law.
Since I am never really thrilled about my kids and grandkids leaving, though, I’m not highly motivated to push people out. I sometimes wish my front door was a revolving door to keep pushing them back in.
All’s that left after they finally get through the door, besides my lonesome heart, is a big stack of dirty towels and the random toilet to plunge. What’s the fun in that?
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com and 434-791-7991.