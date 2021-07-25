7XMOM: The requests are in, but can I do it?

My son Brady and his family are coming to visit us in a couple of weeks.
It’s the first vacation for the 4-year-old triplets. Their mom had vowed she wouldn’t travel again with kids until the trips turn 18, but here we are. It should be fun!
I asked Brady what he would like me to cook while they were here. He always wants the high-carb, high-calorie food that they don’t cook. I usually don’t either unless he requests it.
He put my granddaughter Lily is charge of the food requests. She, who inherited her father’s love of food, gave me her list yesterday via video.
“Of course, your chicken potpie,” she said.
I have written about this before. I don’t really cook chicken potpie, but these girls are convinced I do. A reader of my column sent me a good recipe, so it’s been easier since then. Thank you!
But I reminded Lily I don’t really specialize in chicken potpie.
“Yes, you do,” she said. We went back and forth, and I gave in like a good grandma. Sam’s Club has what looks to be a good chicken potpie, but it costs almost $20. Dare I take a chance?
“And biscuits,” she said. I’ve written about that before too. Their family has been perfecting biscuits, so maybe her mom will make them. She says they are the best. Who am I to stand in the way of greatness?
“And chicken Alfredo,” she said.
“I don’t really make chicken Alfredo,” I said. I’m sure they wouldn’t want sauce from a jar.
“Yes, you do,” she said.
Her mother said in the background she would make it. If she doesn’t, I guess I will learn.
“And mac and cheese in a pan,” she said.
“OK,” I said. It’s my grandmother and mother’s unwritten recipe that neither one ever wrote down. It’s chancy, but I make it. If you put enough cheese on anything, it’s at least passable. Sometimes I hit it right and it’s exquisite.
“And corn pudding,” she said, and I agreed. Southern corn pudding is a good way to take a vegetable from healthy to delicious fast.
“And mashed potatoes,” she said.
“OK, but what do you want to go with them?” I said, wondering if I could pass off the Sam’s Club mashed potatoes I have in the freezer. They are really good.
“You usually have roast,” she said.
Not really. Have you seen the cost of roasts? But Brady thinks I make the perfect roast, so I might have to do it. My mother used to make the perfect one in a roaster with a broken handle, but we don’t have that anymore.
“And a taco bar,” she said.
Finally something I had actually planned!
“And Caesar salad. I love Caesar salad,” she said.
Sam’s Club has a good one of that too. David likes it.
I asked about dessert, and she had that list.
“Of course, pound cake with ice cream with that syrup you make and an apple pie and brownies,” she said.
I make syrup? She reminded me of a pancake syrup I made last year so I need to find that recipe. A pound cake I can do. I need to learn to make a good apple pie because it’s David’s favorite and I usually choose Marie Callender over the perfect recipe his mom used to make him. Can I perfect a pie crust in time for chicken potpie and an apple pie?
And the brownies I made last week were so undercooked, I threw the whole pan in the trash.
So that is the task before me. I’ll start early and freeze the successes and try to fake the rest.
The only choice is to be amazing. I evidently have a reputation to uphold.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.