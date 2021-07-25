7XMOM: The requests are in, but can I do it?

My son Brady and his family are coming to visit us in a couple of weeks.

It’s the first vacation for the 4-year-old triplets. Their mom had vowed she wouldn’t travel again with kids until the trips turn 18, but here we are. It should be fun!

I asked Brady what he would like me to cook while they were here. He always wants the high-carb, high-calorie food that they don’t cook. I usually don’t either unless he requests it.

He put my granddaughter Lily is charge of the food requests. She, who inherited her father’s love of food, gave me her list yesterday via video.

“Of course, your chicken potpie,” she said.

I have written about this before. I don’t really cook chicken potpie, but these girls are convinced I do. A reader of my column sent me a good recipe, so it’s been easier since then. Thank you!

But I reminded Lily I don’t really specialize in chicken potpie.

“Yes, you do,” she said. We went back and forth, and I gave in like a good grandma. Sam’s Club has what looks to be a good chicken potpie, but it costs almost $20. Dare I take a chance?