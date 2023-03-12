I just took a banana cake out of the oven, which proved to me the truthfulness of something I have been contemplating.

Yes, I basically took a healthy banana just as God provided it, let it sit too long and then added a bunch of stuff to make it into a high-calorie, high-fat, albeit delicious, food.

And this is what makes people, myself included, good cooks.

I started realizing this during the holidays while baking a pineapple casserole that has become a holiday tradition in our family. My mother cut the recipe out of a magazine years ago, and we tried it and loved it.

You start with a can of pineapple chunks in their own juice. It’s luscious pineapple cut from Hawaiian pineapple fields and canned without the addition of sugar. It’s delicious and healthy, and according to a quick internet search, high in vitamins C, A and B1, plus folic acid. The vitamins and minerals help produce new cells, protect the immune system and help keep teeth, tissues and bones strong.

To this almost superfood, now add sugar, melted butter and melted cheese. On top of that add saltines and more cheese. And now the pineapple is full of calories, fat and salt. It also tastes delicious, even though it sounds like those ingredients don’t all go together. But they do.

Everyone then thinks you are a good cook, and you are!

Think about it. Mostly women have been turning out meal after meal, day after day, year after year, since the beginning of time and getting little recognition. Then men started cooking, the Internet came along, cooking blogs and vlogs were invented and cooking became an art that goes viral for a lucky few.

The ordinary cooks who have kept civilization alive enough to kill each other periodically in wars were forgotten and, unable to keep up with the gourmet chefs, turned to feeding their kids chicken nuggets and boxed mac and cheese.

During this evolution (devolution?), the key to cooking stardom seems to be the ability to take the good healthy foods God gives us and make it unhealthy, although pleasing to the palate.

May I use a banana again as an example?

Years ago when I was pregnant, hungry and so nauseous I couldn’t go into the kitchen and find something to eat, I told my then-husband to go fix me something to eat I could keep down, and it had to be healthy.

He invented the “banana supreme.” He took a banana, smeared it with peanut butter for protein and lined up chocolate chips on the top. Voila! It has served my kids and now grandkids very well through the years.

Recently it has evolved into something even more sugary and high calorie with one set of grandchildren. A grandfather on the other side came along and decided that the banana supreme needed whipped cream, or “creama, creama” they call it, on the top.

Being that he’s a man, if he were to post, blog and vlog it, I’m sure it would go viral, and he would become famous and wealthy off my banana supreme. I have a plan for that, though. I’m going to replace the chocolate chips with M&Ms and go viral myself.

And so goes the evolution (devolution?) of the healthy banana.

Cauliflower is getting some attention now too. By itself, it’s pretty good for you, but it’s become the latest trend to be pizza crusted, loaded and topped with whatever can help you gain weight and forget you don’t really like the taste of cauliflower. It’s merely a vehicle for better tasting, but unhealthier, food.

Since I’m sure everyone is now craving pineapple with crackers and cheese, I will share the pineapple side dish recipe for the next time you are staring at a boring can of healthy pineapple chunks.

Mix together a drained 20-ounce can of pineapple chunks (save the juice) with ½ cup sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, ¼ cup melted butter and 1 cup of cheese. Pour into a greased 1.5 quart baking dish and sprinkle 14 crushed saltines on top and drizzle with the pineapple juice. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle another ½ cup cheese on top.

My job here as a good cook is done. Enjoy.