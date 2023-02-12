I seem to have added a couple of addictions to my life, and I use that term loosely.

I admit I have a hard time getting through a day without a Diet Dr. Pepper, but I could if I had to.

Chocolate is another situation. I don’t even want to think about trying to get through a day without chocolate, whether it’s my favorite Dove dark chocolate or a handful of chocolate chips sneaked from the pantry.

And I do love all 15 seasons of the show “Heartland.” The characters are my family, really.

But I didn’t know I could get addicted to “The Andy Griffith Show” and “M*A*S*H” again in my older age. However, I have. “Gunsmoke” to some degree too.

It comes from a good deed. When I visit my 90-year-old mother in the morning at her nursing home, “M*A*S*H” is on. When I visit later in the day, it’s “Gunsmoke” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” Both she and her sweet roommate love all of them.

Apparently I do too. I can’t seem to leave mid-show, and I almost cried the other day when Radar left the 4077th and the TV series. I remember crying when the show ended way back when.

Then I can’t seem to leave until I see how Andy is going to save Barney on their show. I’ve seen every one of them at least five times, but sometimes I just can’t remember how they end. Mother does.

At this stage in her life she can’t remember whether she ate lunch or not, but she can remember that Goober, Otis and Barney wind up all tied up together when they try to save Andy from the former convict who comes to give Andy the gift of a shotgun.

(You know you remember it too!)

Then “Gunsmoke” is more complicated. Until I started watching those reruns with Mother, I did not know that she had such a crush on Marshal Matt Dillon. I wonder if Daddy knew. They used to watch it together, for heaven’s sakes! Was my mother sitting there thinking how good-looking Matt Dillon was as she watched it with my Daddy?! Unbelievable.

I have been reminded of the crushes my sister, Paulette, and I used to have on actors. We had rules, though. We couldn’t have a crush on the same one at the same time. Being the spoiled baby of the family, she always chose first.

That is why Little Joe Cartwright belonged to her heart, and I had to settle for the not-as-sexy oldest son, Adam. Hoss wasn’t even in the running, even though I enjoyed seeing him in Danville’s annual Christmas parade decades ago.

Miss Kitty came to Danville once too. I remind my mother of Kitty when she was hankering after Matt Dillon one afternoon.

“He has a girlfriend, Mother. You don’t want to get Miss Kitty mad at you,” I said.

“I don’t care,” she says.

“But she’s an innocent victim in all this,” I said, glossing over the fact that the Long Branch was really a brothel, I’m almost sure.

I cannot seem to convince my mother to give up her adoration of the marshal. But she doesn’t have many joys left in life besides her crush and bacon for breakfast. So I’ll keep looking up information on my phone about James Arness and try to convince her that he really did die in 2011 at the age of 88.

I don’t know which guy on “Gunsmoke” Paulette chose to like and who I got stuck with, but luckily the “Monkees” came around soon after. Of course, she got the cute Davy Jones and I got the not-so-cute Micky Dolenz.

One of these afternoons — maybe my birthday — I am going to sit by Mother at the nursing home, pop open a Diet Dr. Pepper and eat some Dove chocolates while I watch Andy save Barney’s neck. It comes on four times in a row. Maybe I’ll stay for all of them.

But if Mother has Andy, then Paulette gets Barney and I get my pick of Otis or Gomer. If Mother gets Matt Dillon, then Paulette gets Chester and I get Doc.

I’ll need a lot of chocolate.