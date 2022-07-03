7XMOM: Topping the misery index of parenthood

My son Michael and his family came to visit last Saturday.

We swam and then we trekked to Western Sizzlin to (again) relive his memories of childhood. He and his wife have 7-year-old McCoy, 2-year-old Mary Maple and premature 2-month-old Miller with a propensity toward gassy stomach issues.

My daughter-in-law, Evelyn, exhausted and anxious about taking three children out to eat, tried to talk my son into ordering pizza to no avail.

If you’re an older parent, you can imagine how things went. I thought it actually wasn’t so bad. Michael was able to catch Mary Maple before she hit the floor when she and the booster seat slipped out of the chair. I couldn’t get Miller to stop screaming when his stomach was hurting, but Evelyn could.

We ran into an old friend and caught up on our lives, and my niece popped in to go through the line late. Mary Maple ate two ice cream cones, wanting me to hold the second cone for her after the bottom fell out of her first one. A typical Saturday night at the Sizzlin with the family in Danville.

On the way home by ourselves, I told David, “That’s the way Saturdays are supposed to be — swimming with grandchildren and then going out to eat. It was perfect.” That doesn’t happen often.

Evelyn was on the couch when we walked in.

“I’m so sorry,” she wailed. “It was a mess. I feel so bad ruining your dinner.”

I laughed and told her what I had just told David. I’m not sure she believed me.

In reflecting on the experience later, I realized that Michael and Evelyn are still new enough to parenthood, especially with three, that they think things are actually going to work out or be easy. Hah! They haven’t been beaten down by parenthood yet. It will come.

And that reminded me of how complicated things can get and of one of the most complicated evenings of my motherhood when Michael was a toddler. Mother and I took my daughter Dawn, who had cerebral palsy, up to Washington, D.C., to a therapist every other week for three days. One trip we had with us my son 5-year-old Dennis, 2-year-old Michael and Dawn, who was as helpless as an infant but happy.

We stayed in the same hotel every time and ate dinner at the restaurant across the parking lot. Michael’s method of eating was to stand up in his chair and shovel food in as fast as possible. That night he was shoveling in potato soup. I had plans to go back to the therapist that evening for a class while Mother stayed at the hotel.

But it started pouring down rain as we finished, and without umbrellas, we would have to dash across the flooded parking lot with all these kids. Mother carried Dawn and headed across with Dennis as Michael and I stayed to pay the bill. First, though, Michael got almost to the front door and got sick, throwing up all that soup he had just eaten. No one would help me, but I probably wouldn’t have helped anyone in that situation either. I ran back and forth to the restroom to get paper towels while Michael was screaming.

Finally, the floor was clean enough, and I headed with Michael across the parking lot lake. Reaching the room, I put him to bed and discovered he had broken out with chicken pox. I needed a shower, so I headed for the bathroom.

Dennis had sequestered himself in the folded-up rollaway bed and was only a head sticking out the top screaming, “Don’t turn on the shower! Don’t turn on the shower!” For some reason, he was afraid of hotel showers.

But I did. I got out of my clothes and turned the shower on full blast, only to have the whole faucet fall out of the wall. The water gushed out, hitting the wall at the end of the tub, and filling up the tub faster than it could drain. I threw clothes back on, and opened the door to yell to Mother to call the front desk and have them send someone. Fast.

Dennis screamed louder when I opened the bathroom door and he saw the gushing water. The front desk man came running, but all he could do was kick a hole in the wall where he believed the turn-off valve to be. He finally kicked his way to the water turnoff valve and saved the day. We moved to another room. I didn’t go to the class.

The whole episode probably only took 30 minutes, but it was probably the most eventful half an hour of my life as a mother. It tops the Misery Index of Children by which I measure bad times with kids.

Who knows, maybe Evelyn will measure all hers by that evening out and know that everything will eventually be okay. One day she can laugh about it. Really.

