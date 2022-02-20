7XMOM: TV continues to inch itself towards the sewer

The comments on the post reflected about how good and how clean (family friendly) television used to be decades ago.

So my question is how did we get to the point in America where it’s almost impossible to watch network TV with your children or grandchildren anymore?

In my childhood, the four of us in my family sat down together every night to watch TV together after dinner. No one was embarrassed or had to put their hands over my sister’s and my ears and be afraid of what was going to be shown.

There are very few shows in the evening at any time that we can watch with our grandchildren in the room because of the language, violence, subject matter or content.

It seems like every new season on TV pushes the envelope of decency just a bit farther. David and I can barely find anything to watch that just isn’t nasty. Shows rely less and less on developing great believable characters and interesting plot lines and more and more on crudeness and rudeness.

David and I have picked out a few shows we like to watch that we consider “clean,” but even then we are shocked at times and fast-forward or just giving up watching it. We were fans of “Seal Team” for several seasons, but then the show switched to Paramount Plus. We sat down to watch it the first time on Paramount and lasted less than 10 minutes. The language was at the level of an R-rating.

Why did a perfectly good show with good ratings think that was necessary? They certainly lost the viewership of this household.

Why don’t actors or actresses ever refuse to lower themselves into the obscenities? Are there really no people of high standards in Hollywood and New York?

But then the audience puts up with it too. I’m ashamed to say I’ve only complained a few times to a network for the content of its shows.

I’ve always liked the quote by Edmund Burke, a British and Irish statesman, economist and philosopher: “Vice is a monster of such frightful mien (appearance)/As to be hated needs but to be seen/But seen too often familiar with her face/We first endure, then pity, then embrace.”

In other words, viewers are shocked at first, but then get used to the inappropriateness and choose complacency.

David and I decided a few months ago to pay $9.99 a month to subscribe to VidAngel, which filters however much you want out of current and old TV shows and movies. That isn’t a perfect solution though.

We watched the first episode (and my last) of the new “Jack Reacher” recently. The cuss words are all bleeped out, but I find my brain trying to fill in the blanks of the closed captioning to see what word was taken out. Stop that, brain!

And it truly hurts the story. A bunch of convicts approached Jack Reacher in a prison bathroom and move toward him threateningly. The next second they are all dead, Reacher is covered in blood, and you’ve lost 10 minutes of the movie. If half an hour of a two-hour show has to cut because it’s graphically violent and profane, do I really want to waste my time on it?

One more thing that’s annoying. Shows you’ve enjoyed in the past are remade into new episodes and the jokes are cruder, the kids are ruder, the parents are stupider and the content reflects the worst of society.

Even remakes of what used to be perfectly innocent, and yet popular, game shows throw in a question or two every time to make the viewing unsuitable for children. Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid are good examples of game shows that have lowered their standards.

I wonder what a remake of Mister Ed would look like. I guess his wit and wisdom would be laced with profanity and Wilbur and his wife wouldn’t sleep in separate beds. They probably wouldn’t be married either.

I guess as long as we, and I’m including myself, are willing to put up with it, each season on TV will be more and more offensive to family- and decency-oriented Americans. That’s really not much to look forward to.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.