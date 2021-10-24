7XMOM: Watch for two cool people going on a road trip

After years of driving old cars, a van with 240,000 miles and a truck with 280,000 miles, David and I bought a new-to-us car. It’s a 2020 with only 17,000 miles on it.

I get to drive it, and I love it! It has a blind spot alarm on it, and I love that! It beeps when you don’t use a turn signal fast enough when changing lanes, and I guess that’s helpful.

So we have decided to go on a road trip. We haven’t been able to do that for a while because the van does strange, scary shaking when it does high speeds for long distances. No one has been able to fix it.

But we are taking off and traveling to Northwest Arkansas for Halloween where my two sons and their families live. It will be about 16 hours, depending upon how many large drinks I drink, and we’ll stop for the night because, well, we are old.

I picture us cruising down the highway with the top down, even though the top of our car doesn’t go down. We are laughing and singing along with the Beach Boys, and cars are honking at us out of their sheer joy at our joy.

(They are not honking because you held up traffic at an intersection in Utah because you didn’t understand the traffic pattern. A friend told me about that.)