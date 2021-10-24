7XMOM: Watch for two cool people going on a road trip

After years of driving old cars, a van with 240,000 miles and a truck with 280,000 miles, David and I bought a new-to-us car. It’s a 2020 with only 17,000 miles on it.
I get to drive it, and I love it! It has a blind spot alarm on it, and I love that! It beeps when you don’t use a turn signal fast enough when changing lanes, and I guess that’s helpful.
So we have decided to go on a road trip. We haven’t been able to do that for a while because the van does strange, scary shaking when it does high speeds for long distances. No one has been able to fix it.
But we are taking off and traveling to Northwest Arkansas for Halloween where my two sons and their families live. It will be about 16 hours, depending upon how many large drinks I drink, and we’ll stop for the night because, well, we are old.
I picture us cruising down the highway with the top down, even though the top of our car doesn’t go down. We are laughing and singing along with the Beach Boys, and cars are honking at us out of their sheer joy at our joy.
(They are not honking because you held up traffic at an intersection in Utah because you didn’t understand the traffic pattern. A friend told me about that.)
I kinda sorta got to do the top-down thing a couple of weeks ago when a friend of mine was driving a red Mustang convertible while her car that collided with a deer was being fixed. She picked me up, put the top down, turned up Garth Brooks and we drove below the speed limit down Piney Forest Road to O’Kelly’s.
It was an exciting seven minutes, and she took my picture. I had wanted to ride in a red convertible Mustang with the top down since high school and can now cross that off my bucket list.
In our minds, David and I are really cool on this road trip.
Of course, the word “cool” is no longer cool. A quick internet search shows that millennials now use these words: “dope, GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Gucci, lit, snatched or sick.”
Well, “sick” will certainly describe our going over the mountain at Lovers Leap. I have been getting carsick on that route since the 1960s.
Those bends terrify me, but for some reason David drives faster than the little-old-lady speed he adopts around town.
The last time we flaunted death driving down that mountain, I may have gasped and screamed under my breath while grabbing the dashboard.
“It’s better when you don’t do that,” he said.
“Then slow down,” I said.
You be the judge.
So we’ll be cool after that mountain, unless I’m carsick and get a migraine afterward, which happened the last time.
We can then zip down I-40 through that long, but gorgeous state of Tennessee, and through fast-food drive-thrus. David might even get his fill of cheeseburgers and french fries. I doubt it, but maybe.
We can check our blind spots and learn at what point to use a turn signal to change lanes. I might even check out a book on CD for us to listen to.
Or maybe we’re just not cool at all.
In fact, we probably won’t be cool, but it still might be fun, especially if our marriage survives the trip down the mountain. We won’t have the top down, but the car won’t be shaking. And if I figure it out, I can play my Amazon playlists through that Bluetooth thing.
Plus, if I bring enough Halloween candy for the grandkids, they will think I’m pretty cool and that’s good enough for me.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be contacted at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.