7XMOM: We have a dog; protect the windows

Susan Elzey

Well, we have a dog. This is a new experience for David and me together. We’ve had lots of cats through the years, but after the last cat passed away, I said no more litter boxes.

We don’t really own a dog, though. We are babysitting for a grand-dog for probably two or three years while my daughter Mary Susan, husband and five adorable grandchildren go live in Portugal for an adventure.

The dog is a beautiful girl golden retriever named Harley. She doesn’t bark, and she’s sweet as can be.

I’m not crazy about the name “Harley” for a girl dog, and I told Mary Susan I was going to call her “Ch--Harley, Ch-Harley, CHHarley, and finally Charley.” Mary Susan said she’d find another home for her if I changed her name. But she’ll be in Portugal. How would she know? I think I hold the winning hand in that deck of cards.

So far she’s still “Harley.”

Now I’ve babysat for these five grandchildren throughout the years, and I can’t recall Mary Susan calling and asking me about whether they are eating and whether they’ve gotten enough exercise, etc. But she has asked about Harley. I think she trusts me less with a dog than the kids.

The 8-year-old little granddaughter, Charlotte, who is also sweet as can be and seems to speak truths others don’t recognize came up to me the evening they left. I put my arm around her and told her I was going to miss her.

She said, “Are you going to take good care of Harley?”

I said that I would.

“Are you sure you are going to take care of her?” she asked again.

I said again that I would.

She looked at me with narrowed eyes and said next, “Is anyone paying you to do this?”

I had to say no, although the deal was that if I took Harley, they would pay the expenses she incurred.

“I tell you what,” I told Charlotte. “My pay will be that you remind your mother every week to call me and let me talk to you kids.”

I usually talk to Mary Susan every day, but usually the kids are in school.

Charlotte agreed. But I might point out that they’ve been gone 10 days, and I have not talked to her a single time.

Harley comes with her own accessories. There’s a huge crate in my living room I haven’t had the heart to put her in at night. As a result, I haven’t been sleeping all that well as Harley keeps changing spots during the night in my room. I hear every change and lick.

She has a three-drawer storage container full of shampoos, soaps and treats, plus a tote full of toys and two containers of Milk-Bones. Then there are the rawhides she chews on at night louder than the volume of the TV. She actually needs her own room or at least storage shed.

I will be amazed if we get through this without my breaking a window because she likes to play fetch the ball, and my pitch is a little wild. There is a thrower thing that the ball goes in, and strong people throw it up high and far. I, weak person I am, have to throw it sideways to get any distance, but I have no aim.

Today I threw it, aiming for the middle of the yard, but it went far right. I was sure I had hit the picture window of the dining room, but I had only hit the wind chimes. It made a terrible noise that got David’s attention inside the house on his computer. I moved farther away from the house.

Maybe I’m good at the feeding, watering and loving of still another living creature, but will leave the games requiring physical skill to David.

By the time my daughter and her family get home, we will have had Harley about seven times longer than they did before leaving. I imagine I will hate telling her goodbye as much as I hated telling those grandchildren goodbye.

Harley and I are going for a walk with a friend and her dog tomorrow. I picture us all tangled up together and falling into the river.

Still beats cleaning a litter box.

(I love cats. Don’t email, all you cat lovers.)

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.

