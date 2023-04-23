I’m griping again today about the profanity on TV and in movies. I am so tired of the vulgar language that permeates any form of entertainment in this day and time.

I would love to go back in time to the "Gunsmoke" days of the 1870s and see if people were as nasty mouthed as they are today. I’ve been watching some "Gunsmoke" episodes because my 91-year-old mother has either developed or revisited a crush on Matt Dillon. And I’ve never heard anyone on 'Gunsmoke" use profanity. Not even in Miss Kitty’s “saloon.”

Now if the West can be tamed without profanity, can’t we get through this current time period without so much?

I have talked to others like David and me who are in search of good movies and TV shows to watch, but find ourselves every TV season having fewer and fewer shows that lie within the standards we have set.

Every season seems to get worse with TV shows pushing the line of decency a little farther. I have enjoyed TV shows written by Dick Wolf for many years, including the current Chicago and FBI franchises. The main characters are complicated but basically good people trying to do good things in the world and get the bad guys. The story lines are interesting, varied and compelling.

But each season the language especially gets worse and worse. I have messaged Dick Wolf three times already this season about Chicago PD and the character who suddenly takes the Lord’s name in vain when things go wrong. When did that become acceptable? And what’s next?

Even game shows that have been resurrected from earlier times think they have to push the limits of decency. I was happy to see "The $100,000 Pyramid" show return with Michael Strahan as the host. Maybe it could be a show I could watch with my grandchildren. But, no. I watched several episodes myself, and there was always a category that was “adult.” All the contestants giggled like a 10-year-old hearing a naughty word. Why can’t it just be a family show?

Are there really members of the audience who prefer the profanity and obscenity and wouldn’t watch it if the language were decent? "The Price is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune" have a loyal audience. "America’s Funniest Videos" has been on for years without trudging through the mud. (Granted, there are a lot of men’s crotch shots getting videoed, which gets old.)

David and I subscribe for $10 a month to a streaming service called “VidAngel.” It filters out the bad language, violence, sex and other elements that might be objectionable in movies and TV shows. The viewer chooses the level of filtering desired.

That can be humorous sometimes because I put so many filters on some shows that one guy walks into the room with a gun and the next scene shows him crawling out of the room wounded with 20 men behind him on the floor dead and dying.

“I guess someone got shot,” David says.

Sometimes the conversations can be disjointed because so much profanity has been filtered out. I try not to watch any of those because I don’t want in any way to support a show that allows such pervasive gutter talk.

I know the arguments about TV mirroring life and, granted, I heard three awful obscenities just walking across a store parking lot the other day. It’s everywhere in today’s society. But I don’t want it in my home.

Where are the viewers who will take a stand and say they want to be entertained but not with profanity? And where are the actors who will draw a line and say they don’t want their character to curse all the time?

I especially hate it in actors and singers who profess to live a life of piety and faith, yet take roles whose language and situations demand an R-rating. Maybe if more public figures would be what they believe, our entertainment would be a bit nicer and cleaner.

I don’t know what the answer is. Goodness only knows what TV fare — if there are still TVs — will be offered 25 years from now.

We need a Marshall Dillon to make everyone clean up their language.