7XMOM: Well, gag me with turkey bacon and Greek yogurt

I’m going to visit my kids and grandkids in Utah soon. I can’t wait! I love the energy, the cuteness, the chaos, the pretty mountains and the shopping. I like everything but the Greek yogurt and turkey bacon.

My daughter Mary Susan lives a bifurcated life. She’s a conundrum, an oxymoron. Those are all fancy ways of saying there are two Mary Susans.

She is a food blogger (bakingitbeautiful.com), and she spends her days baking luscious cookies, cakes and breads and writing about them. But then she tries to eat healthy. Her husband, Tim, tries to eat healthy too, but as soon as the kids are in bed at night, he wants something sweet to eat. He must be bifurcated too.

Sometimes I can lose a pound or two out there. Sometimes I gain a pound or two.

It all depends on the Greek yogurt and turkey bacon she tries to get me to eat.

I don’t know how many times I can say, “I don’t like Greek yogurt” and “The thought of turkey bacon makes me nauseous” before she stops trying to feed it to me.

“What is there to not like about Greek yogurt?” she says.

“What is there to like about it?” I reply. “It takes like sour cement.” I eat about three spoonfuls and then just can’t choke any more down.

She hides it in everything and even tries to make it a mayonnaise or sour cream substitute.

Then there is turkey bacon. I don’t like turkey bacon. I love real bacon, even though it’s way too expensive to buy right now.

But calling that particular turkey product “bacon” is akin to a sacrilege and desecration in my book.

She even buys the kind that is already cooked and is limp and cold and pale and probably slimy if I ever touched it.

I sat by one of her kids at dinner last trip who was holding it up in the air and licking it, and I did indeed cringe. There was a piece on my sandwich that was cooked nice and crisp, so with enough mayonnaise it was OK. Just OK. Not a love affair like with the real thing, but OK.

She should understand my feelings because she feels that way about mayonnaise. On her food blog she even said once that her mother — that would be me — made her gag by always licking a mayonnaise spoon in front of her.

“You made me sound like a crazy mayonnaise-spoon-licking mother,” I said. “I pretended to do that once as a joke.”

I’ll show her. The next time she tries to feed me Greek yogurt as a snack, or a meal, I’m going to lick mayonnaise off a spoon in front of her.

Let the record show, I do like mayonnaise, only Kraft and not low-fat, heaven forbid, but it’s best when used to produce a pasta or potato salad. I’ve never really tried the mayonnaise chocolate cake, but maybe I should make her one and not tell her until she’s eaten some.

I’m always interested to see what she is going to have for dinner. Of course she’s an excellent cook. I taught her and all my kids how to cook, so she has to be good, right?

But with me she pushes the limits a little. I can expect to hear something like, “I know you don’t like anything spicy, but you’ll like this jalapeno and salsa chicken recipe.” Or “I know you don’t like ground turkey, but you’ll like it in this recipe.”

I guess as long as she doesn’t say, “I know you don’t like ground turkey, but I wrapped turkey meatballs in turkey bacon and simmered in it a delicious Greek yogurt sauce,” I will valiantly eat whatever she fixes.

Some nights I just want what the kids ask for macaroni and cheese and chicken nuggets or grilled cheese with American cheese, the cheese that Mary Susan thinks is the invention of Satan himself.

But whatever she feeds me at dinner, I know I can go in the freezer downstairs where she sticks her leftover food blogging treats or hide out in the pantry with the bags of chocolate chips and dried fruit.

Hopefully, there will be a nationwide shortage of turkey bacon and Greek yogurt by the time I get to Utah again.

And don’t send me recipes. There is no way to disguise it enough that I like it. Thanks anyway.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.