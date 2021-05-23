7XMOM: What college student needs a hot tub anyway?

My kids are now at the age — later 30s and early 40s for most of them — that they can sit around with David and me and share stories of when they were younger and poorer.
They have entered the age where they have realized not all dreams come true and being an adult is hard. They are still grateful for their higher paychecks, however, than the days of college and early marriage.
“I don’t want to be an adult,” one son has been known to bellow.
“Will this get any easier?” others ask me.
“No,” I say. “You are now at the age where you realize life is difficult. Then when you get into your 50s, you will realize that you are not going to live forever and death will ever be before you. Sorry.”
They wait for better news, but it is not forthcoming. It’s like telling parents of toddlers that having teenagers will be just as hard or harder, but in a different way.
Luckily, there is faith and religion and hope, lest you think I am totally faithless.
I think of this because we were talking with a couple of grown kids on Mother’s Day about how college students are living in luxurious dorms compared to our first apartments as married people.
My granddaughter is going away to college in the fall, so her mother, my daughter, asked, “Why do college students think they have to have granite counters, fireplaces, workout rooms, hair salons and only two people to a bathroom nowadays?”
“I had to walk down the hall and share a bathroom with the whole hall of girls my first year,” I said. “I had to wear flip-flops so I wouldn’t get athlete’s feet.”
My first apartment as a married student the next year — heaven forbid — was worse.
“Our first shower was lined with avocado-colored tile that fell down if you touched it,” I said. “You had to stand right in the middle and not touch anything or you’d have a pile of tile at your feet.”
I think about it every time I hear the song “Garden Party” by Ricky Nelson, which was a hit that year. I just asked Alexa to play it, and I’m right back in that yucky shower.
Our next apartment was married student housing. It was a beige cinderblock apartment. Luckily, those didn’t fall. We had one picture on the wall in a nod to interior decorating.
My daughter and her husband lived in that complex 20 years later, but now the apartments have been torn down to make room for granite counters, workout rooms, fireplaces and beauty salons.
We ranted about the beautiful kitchens college students have now and the meal plans. I did brag about the good yeast rolls my freshman year of college in the dining room. But then things went downhill after marriage much too young the next year.
As I recalled, I could buy a whole chicken for a quarter and a package of stew beef for under a dollar. I think our food budget was $20 a month. I was making a supervisor’s wage as an editor at $1.95 an hour and my new husband scraping dishes in the cafeteria for 95 cents an hour.
“I would buy a pound of stew beef to make a watery stew, and we would eat that for days,” I told my granddaughter. “For Valentine’s Day, we got a $10 bill from your grandma and we splurged with two steak dinners.”
Our memories of the past solved nothing. My granddaughter is going to granite counters in her kitchen, and I’m glad for her. And I can’t bring myself to spend $7 for a package of stew beef, so we rarely have beef stew. I can afford it, but it just seems sinful.
In conclusion, my son-in-law topped everyone with his recollection of their first married apartment.
“Well,” said he. “Remember our first apartment, Jen? You could sit on the toilet and reach through the door to open the refrigerator door.”
My grandchildren will never know such an accomplishment, thank goodness.
