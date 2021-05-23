7XMOM: What college student needs a hot tub anyway?

My kids are now at the age — later 30s and early 40s for most of them — that they can sit around with David and me and share stories of when they were younger and poorer.

They have entered the age where they have realized not all dreams come true and being an adult is hard. They are still grateful for their higher paychecks, however, than the days of college and early marriage.

“I don’t want to be an adult,” one son has been known to bellow.

“Will this get any easier?” others ask me.

“No,” I say. “You are now at the age where you realize life is difficult. Then when you get into your 50s, you will realize that you are not going to live forever and death will ever be before you. Sorry.”

They wait for better news, but it is not forthcoming. It’s like telling parents of toddlers that having teenagers will be just as hard or harder, but in a different way.

Luckily, there is faith and religion and hope, lest you think I am totally faithless.

I think of this because we were talking with a couple of grown kids on Mother’s Day about how college students are living in luxurious dorms compared to our first apartments as married people.