7XMOM: When does that babysitting retirement plan kick in?

I had a couple of hours this morning without much to do and began to wonder about the purpose of life, the problems of getting older and eternal questions like “Why did all my kids grow up and move so far away?”
Then I saw my Facebook post of Sept. 17 when I had the responsibility of getting five children up and four of them ready for school while their parents were out of town for three days. Suddenly two hours of nothing particular to do didn’t seem like such a hardship.
See what you think.
That morning seemed to be the best of times and the worst of times, as Charles Dickens so eloquently wrote about the French Revolution, sometimes an apt comparison of dealing with children.
Ali, the oldest at the age of 10, was playing the Olympics’ “Ceremony of Peace” on the piano as we got started. The reason she had time to practice the piano before school was because she set her alarm clock for two hours before she had to leave to walk to school. Two hours.
My strategy is always to get up and be totally ready for the day before any child is awake. But I heard Ali’s alarm go off while I was drying my hair and wished I had remembered the night before to creep into her room and turn it off.
The four others followed shortly. First of all, we had to console 2-year-old Bennett who was wandering around the house crying for his mommy. Food was a quick mom replacement. There might have been some chocolate chips involved.
After I had fed them all a different breakfast, I realized that my daughter, Mary Susan, always did their hair while they ate. I was suddenly behind.
Ali offered to pack the lunches. Yay! I soon saw why. The big container of Sam’s Club M&Ms appeared on the counter to be included. It was my fault since I had bought them in Virginia and flew them across the country to Utah. And, yes, a giant container of M&Ms in your suitcase will get it opened by TSA.
Each child got 21 M&Ms in a baggie. And ultimately it worked out because I used lunchtime candy as bribery that evening to get them to be quiet during scripture study and prayer. Like me, those kids will anything for chocolate.
Suddenly I was distracted by the smell of warm Chef Boyardee ravioli in a thermos. I was in the 5th grade again and eating it for lunch in Germany. Fast forward 10 years (just 10 years?) and I was craving it and eating it every day during my second pregnancy. Then it made me sick and I haven’t eaten it since. Ugh.
My conflicted memories ended just as I spilled ravioli on my shirt, my sock and the floor. I also wiped up spilled milk from the floor. But I didn’t cry over it because 6-year-old Charlotte was crying over a lost microscopic owl earring.
I zipped upstairs as Super-Grandma and found it in her bed. But I had lost Bennett.
I can’t remember where I found him, but I did.
Then I yelled for everyone to come line up for a picture. One would come, then two would leave, until only Charlotte remained. It got suddenly quiet.
“Where are they?” I asked.
Charlotte, who can always cut through to the truth, however painful, said, “The only noise I hear is you screaming, Grandma.”
Let me be clear. I was yelling for them, not at them. I finally got them lined up and saluting me. I was an Army brat, OK?
They were out the door.
“Whew!” I said. Bennett and I were going shopping.
I had done it.
Well, maybe.
The door opened and a breathless Ali sort of fell in. She’d forgotten her homework and run back home. This was the child who had gotten up two hours early to be ready to leave for school, bless her heart.
She found the paper and was gone again.
Nope, she was back again for my signature.
Finally they were gone, and Bennett and I were on our own until preschool pickup.
As one of my grandsons does, I pumped my fist in the air and said triumphantly, “I did it!”
I realized I have been babysitting for grandkids for 20 years and don’t know how many years I have left in me.
I hope my retirement plan has been adequately funded by my children.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!