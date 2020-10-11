7XMOM: When does that babysitting retirement plan kick in?

I had a couple of hours this morning without much to do and began to wonder about the purpose of life, the problems of getting older and eternal questions like “Why did all my kids grow up and move so far away?”

Then I saw my Facebook post of Sept. 17 when I had the responsibility of getting five children up and four of them ready for school while their parents were out of town for three days. Suddenly two hours of nothing particular to do didn’t seem like such a hardship.

See what you think.

That morning seemed to be the best of times and the worst of times, as Charles Dickens so eloquently wrote about the French Revolution, sometimes an apt comparison of dealing with children.

Ali, the oldest at the age of 10, was playing the Olympics’ “Ceremony of Peace” on the piano as we got started. The reason she had time to practice the piano before school was because she set her alarm clock for two hours before she had to leave to walk to school. Two hours.

My strategy is always to get up and be totally ready for the day before any child is awake. But I heard Ali’s alarm go off while I was drying my hair and wished I had remembered the night before to creep into her room and turn it off.