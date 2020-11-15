7XMOM: When it comes to the Cowboys, it’s all about the hernia pants

My apologies to Dallas Cowboys fans. I am just recording the events in my life as they happen, not as they should or should not be.
What, you might ask, does hernia surgery have to do with the Dallas Cowboys? Read on.
First let me explain that I know the rules of watching sports and talking about teams, even when I don’t care who wins or loses. Someone cares and you must be careful.
I grew up watching football with my daddy, so I know the rules. Don’t talk too much during a game and don’t dare walk in front of the television when the ball is in play. And never disparage team loyalty, even, if I may repeat myself, you don’t care.
I have a certain expression that I have perfected through the years when the men and the one daughter-in-law who cares in my life talk about a game their team is playing. The expression is appropriate whether their team is winning or losing.
You raise your eyebrows a bit as if to say “Wow! That’s great!” or “I’m so sorry that’s the way the game is going. That must be painful.”
Then you halfway smile in a way that can be interpreted as sympathy or pride. I know. I know. It takes some practice.
Then you say nothing. Nothing. Except “hmmm.” Again, it can be interpreted in a variety of ways.
Then get out of the room as quickly as possible, if things are not going well for the preferred team. And as long as the ball is not in play.
So I understand team loyalty.
I also know that at Christmastime David is hard to buy for, as the saying goes. A couple of new flannel shirts, a book or two and maybe a tool. That’s Christmas present groundhog day.
Every year the kids start asking me what they can buy him. The short answer is “I don’t know, and don’t ask me ever again. Maybe pray about it.”
So this year I asked him to come up with a list. Why should I be the one who suffers these fruitless interrogations?
Another cute little quirk about David is that he always stays in his jeans and shirts until he goes to bed. He doesn’t change into pajamas or sweat pants or anything comfortable.
Except when he had hernia surgery. (See how it’s all coming together?)
Post-surgically he had to have sweat pants to wear until the incision healed. So we bought some. He called them his “hernia pants.”
I had sort of forgotten all about them and him ever being comfortable, even during a pandemic when stretchy pants are the new normal, until the kids started asking me what he wanted for Christmas.
Days later, he humbly said, when I asked again, “Maybe some hernia pants that aren’t Dallas Cowboys.”
I had totally forgotten that the sweat pants we had bought him at the last minute before his surgery had Dallas Cowboy stuff on them. He hadn’t.
In fact, I think they were on his mind the other night when David’s team, the Steelers, played the Cowboys and the game was going so badly that he switched channels. I raised my eyebrows, halfway smiled and, you guessed it, say “Hmmm.”
Then the Cowboys missed a touchdown pass at the end, the Steelers won and the world was right again.
But the hernia pants remained.
So, yes, Virginia, there is a Christmas list and it doesn’t involved Dallas Cowboy hernia pants.
But this has a happy ending. I was cleaning my old sweaters out of the closet the other day and found a pair of black sweat pants for David that had not committed to any team.
One would think that solved the problem, but instead it just wiped out his Christmas list.
In conclusion, I’m sorry if you like the Cowboys and are now offended. I’m sorry my kids don’t have anything to buy David. And I’m sorry that I can’t say for sure whether David will wear the black, no-name hernia pants when he watches television.
Hmmm.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
