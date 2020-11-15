7XMOM: When it comes to the Cowboys, it’s all about the hernia pants

My apologies to Dallas Cowboys fans. I am just recording the events in my life as they happen, not as they should or should not be.

What, you might ask, does hernia surgery have to do with the Dallas Cowboys? Read on.

First let me explain that I know the rules of watching sports and talking about teams, even when I don’t care who wins or loses. Someone cares and you must be careful.

I grew up watching football with my daddy, so I know the rules. Don’t talk too much during a game and don’t dare walk in front of the television when the ball is in play. And never disparage team loyalty, even, if I may repeat myself, you don’t care.

I have a certain expression that I have perfected through the years when the men and the one daughter-in-law who cares in my life talk about a game their team is playing. The expression is appropriate whether their team is winning or losing.

You raise your eyebrows a bit as if to say “Wow! That’s great!” or “I’m so sorry that’s the way the game is going. That must be painful.”

Then you halfway smile in a way that can be interpreted as sympathy or pride. I know. I know. It takes some practice.