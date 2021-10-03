7XMOM Where have all the human beings gone?

I am writing this column on a Monday afternoon to entertain myself while waiting on hold with a big airline company.
I like this airline because it offers a nonstop flight from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Salt Lake City for less than four hours flight time and even more since it has begun to offer a snack other than those Biscoff cookies. Once I even snagged a bag of chocolate-covered pretzel thins!
My hold time has been promised to be “less than two hours.”
How I got to that point is sort of a sad story caused by, you guessed it, COVID-19. Isn’t that the answer for every problem and inconvenience the last 18 months or more?
Our journey, or lack thereof so far, began when we booked flights from RDU (the Raleigh-Durham airport) to SLC (Salt Lake City) airport to visit my Utah kids and their families.
Saturday night, the night before we were to leave, we checked in on the app, like cool people do. Then Mary Susan called. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well, but now she sounded terribly congested. Her husband was in a similar state, and one of her sons had just started coughing nonstop.
“I don’t think I have COVID, but I don’t want to kill you,” she wailed. “Maybe you should postpone your trip.”
“I don’t want you to kill us either,” I said. I was feeling a little vulnerable anyway because it was my 68th birthday, two years away from the big 70.
There were no COVID-19 testing appointments available around her and no at-home test kits available. Utah is one of the states where people are not getting vaccinated but are testing themselves before they get sick and die.
It was unlikely Mary Susan had COVID-19 since she has already had it and recovered and has been vaccinated. But who knows, right?
We agonized and finally decided to cancel our flights. The website said we would get ecredits to rebook, but I could not figure out how to see that, however many links I clicked.
I got scared and wanted to talk to a human to answer my question: “Am I making a big mistake, or can I get credits for this flights?” I tried the website (murky at best), Messenger through Facebook (they no longer use this) and the virtual chat assistant (It didn’t understand my question).
I couldn’t find my ecredits online. I got a message that essentially said “You have no ecredits. You never have. You never will. You made a big mistake cancelling. You’re going to get sick anyway. We dare you to find the link you need.”
I was put on hold for what was supposed to be less than two hours. They didn’t even ask if they could take a number and call me back. I settled down to watch the BYU/Arizona State football game that started at 10:15 p.m. EST.
An hour and a half later, BYU was ahead at half-time and I was struggling to stay awake. My phone was still playing funky music as I gave up.
I tried the next afternoon, and the wait was only 1.5 hours on my phone and 40 minutes on David’s phone. A woman answered from somewhere over the rainbow and quickly answered my questions with a little laugh.
“I see your ecredits right here,” she said. “You have them.”
“Why can’t I see them?” I asked. It didn’t seem to be an unreasonable question.
“I have a different system, and it’s easy for me,” she said. “Just go to your online ‘wallet’ and see them.”
So I hung up confidently. And now the wallet I need is lost behind some firewall only a talented hacker can find. I couldn’t find it.
Still walletless today, I got put on hold again for supposedly less than two hours. I had a headache and needed to put chicken in the oven. And the tickets I chose would probably be gone by the time I spoke to a human with my wallet.
Just a human, that’s all I want. Not an avatar or a virtual human, but a real one who knows where my wallet is. A homo sapiens with my wallet.
Well, I got a nice human woman after 1.5 hours on hold, and she knew right where my wallet was. It apparently doesn’t show up until you confirm the ticket and then you get a box to check for your ecredits.
“That’s scary,” I said to her. She laughed. I didn’t.
The sad thing is that the next time I go through this again, I will have forgotten where that wallet shows up. I want humans back.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.