7XMOM Where have all the human beings gone?

There were no COVID-19 testing appointments available around her and no at-home test kits available. Utah is one of the states where people are not getting vaccinated but are testing themselves before they get sick and die.

It was unlikely Mary Susan had COVID-19 since she has already had it and recovered and has been vaccinated. But who knows, right?

We agonized and finally decided to cancel our flights. The website said we would get ecredits to rebook, but I could not figure out how to see that, however many links I clicked.

I got scared and wanted to talk to a human to answer my question: “Am I making a big mistake, or can I get credits for this flights?” I tried the website (murky at best), Messenger through Facebook (they no longer use this) and the virtual chat assistant (It didn’t understand my question).

I couldn’t find my ecredits online. I got a message that essentially said “You have no ecredits. You never have. You never will. You made a big mistake cancelling. You’re going to get sick anyway. We dare you to find the link you need.”