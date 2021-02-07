7XMOM: Where is a chubby little Care Bear when you need $10,000?

I guess it’s always easy to look back on your life and see all the chances you missed to get rich.
One of those moments happened to me when I was walking through the toy section of Walmart the other day and chanced upon a row of stuffed Care Bears for sale. Apparently, they are back.
Remember those cute little bears? There were 10 original ones, which I challenge everyone to name, with 40 million of them being sold between 1983 and 1987.
But seeing them so fresh and soft up there on the shelf changed me from a Funshine Bear immediately into a Grumpy Bear. And it wasn’t even because these bears weren’t nearly as well made as the original ones.
It was because I used to own all of them. All of them. My youngest daughter, Mary Susan, who was born in 1987, loved them.
I, however, did not love stuffed animals. I’m not sure how, but stuffed animals reproduce on their own and you quickly go from two stuffed animals to 20. And the rapidity with which they reproduce corresponds to the dying lack of interest on the child’s part.
That adorable stuffed Care Bear they had to have and Grandma was happy to buy is soon shoved into the back of a closet or, more likely, thrown out in the middle of a room. At least they are softer to step on than Legos.
Or most annoying of all, you can buy a mesh hanging thingie and stuff them all in there.
I misspoke. The most, most annoying of all is when the child wants to put the stuffed delights on his or her bed and they must be taken off every night and put back on every morning.
And Bedtime Bear never made a child go to sleep faster, I don’t believe, and I never could remember which one was Love-a-Lot Bear and which was Tenderheart Bear. Just give me a Wish Bear, and I’ll wish they had never been invented.
Ahh, apparently I need a little Cheer Bear.
So after what I remember as years of buying, finding, picking up and washing off Care Bears, I decided to take them to the dumpster. Or maybe Goodwill. That sounds nicer. Mary Susan was too old to even be interested any more in them. Her Friend Bear was friendless and there was no sunshine when Funshine Bear was around.
I gathered them all up when Mary Susan was asleep and stuffed their cute little selves into a black trash bag.
This was where I made my mistake. First, I didn’t close the bag up tightly enough, and secondly, and the most egregious of all, I didn’t save them to sell in the 21st century when they became popular again.
According to the repository of truth known as the “internet,” some original Care Bears sell for $800 now or up to $10,000 for “special collections.”
My collection surely must have been special.
At least it was to Mary Susan when I put the bag in the van and one little Care Bear — must have been Good Luck Bear — managed to stick its arm out of the top of the bag in a desperate attempt to avoid its uncaring fate.
“Why are you throwing away my Care Bears?” wailed Mary Susan when she saw that chubby little arm.
“You don’t even play with them anymore,” I said, stuffing that chubby little arm back.
“But I love my Care Bears,” she wailed even louder.
So the Care Bears got taken back into the house in a depressing reprieve. I’m sure she dumped them all out and promptly forgot about them. You’d better believe that after a few weeks, I was sure to recram them vigorously down into another trash bag, tie it so tightly no little arm could plea for help and take them away to their future without Mary Susan in the van.
I’m sure they wound up at Goodwill. That at least makes me sound like a better person and not a slayer of Care Bears. And I bet someone has gotten $10,000 for them.
It could have been my money. Think of all the stuffed animals I could have bought my grandchildren!
Not. Their mothers hate stuffed animals as much as I do
My work here is done.
Remember the Care Bear Stare? They all line up and stare at you if you are unhappy and then you get happy.
That, plus $10,000, might just work for me.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.