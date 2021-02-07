7XMOM: Where is a chubby little Care Bear when you need $10,000?

Or most annoying of all, you can buy a mesh hanging thingie and stuff them all in there.

I misspoke. The most, most annoying of all is when the child wants to put the stuffed delights on his or her bed and they must be taken off every night and put back on every morning.

And Bedtime Bear never made a child go to sleep faster, I don’t believe, and I never could remember which one was Love-a-Lot Bear and which was Tenderheart Bear. Just give me a Wish Bear, and I’ll wish they had never been invented.

Ahh, apparently I need a little Cheer Bear.

So after what I remember as years of buying, finding, picking up and washing off Care Bears, I decided to take them to the dumpster. Or maybe Goodwill. That sounds nicer. Mary Susan was too old to even be interested any more in them. Her Friend Bear was friendless and there was no sunshine when Funshine Bear was around.

I gathered them all up when Mary Susan was asleep and stuffed their cute little selves into a black trash bag.

This was where I made my mistake. First, I didn’t close the bag up tightly enough, and secondly, and the most egregious of all, I didn’t save them to sell in the 21st century when they became popular again.