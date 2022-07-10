7XMOM: Who can answer the sub-eternal questions of life?

Let us contemplate the sub-eternal questions of life.

Maybe I can offer some answers, but I doubt it. These aren’t eternal questions like “Is there a God? Does He know and love me? Will all the pain of life be worth it one day?”

The answers to those are “Yes, yes, and yes.”

The sub-eternal ones are the questions that in my many decades of life I just can’t figure out.

A good example would be the inconsistencies swirling around lifestyle choices. I think I generally make good choices about diet and exercise, a little less good on exercise. My youngest daughter would prefer I eat Greek yogurt and hummus, but I don’t and won’t.

That brings up another sub-eternal question: “What is there to like about Greek yogurt and hummus?”

But I digress. Let’s assume I eat lots of veggies and fruits and supplement with a daily multi-vitamin for women. On the other hand, my 90-year-old mother has to be cajoled, persuaded and threatened to eat nutritious foods. Her diet of choice is Pringles, Cheetos and right now, little apple pies.

With all this in mind, the sub-eternal question is “Comparing our last checkups, why was her blood work better than mine?” She passed with flying colors, and I had a couple of worrisome trends.

See there’s no answer to that. I would like to think the answer is eating Pringles and Cheetos, but my doctor did not suggest that.

Another question is “Why don’t kids listen?” My son, who has three small children, asks this of me all the time about his children. I really don’t have an answer to that, but I have another question for him: “Do you not remember what a brat you could be when you were little? Did you ever listen to me and obey the first time?”

But he doesn’t remember such times. I just let him continue in his obviously incorrect memories of how I struggled with hard-headed children, so that he doesn’t get discouraged and give up trying to make his children obey him.

As further proof, I have had at least 16 children in my pool this past week and multiple watchful parents saying over and over, “Don’t run. Don’t run. Don’t run.” But not a single child stops running around the pool for more than two seconds.

After 35 years of this social experiment, I’ve just given up. Maybe badly skinned knees will help them remember. I doubt it, though. There is no answer.

Lastly, why do weeds grow so much better than flowers?

If my husband asks if something is a weed and needs to be pulled up, I ask, “Does it look strong, healthy and green? Is it growing without rain or sun? Is it taller than anything that is flowering in the garden?”

If the answers to those questions are “indubitably yes,” then it is a weed, and it should be pulled up.

Every day I pull three different kinds of weeds out of my flower garden only to have them all pop up the next day, mocking me it seems.

On the other end of the spectrum, I have three pots of flowers on the deck I bought healthy at a garden shop. I water them every day, talk to them, pull the weeds out of them and turn them to the sun. Yet all of their flowers have turned black and fallen off, and they have refused to grow a millimeter.

Next year I will plant dandelions on the deck. Oh wait, I won’t have to plant them. They’ll just show up spontaneously and grow wondrously.

So I have no answers to any of these sub-eternal questions.

I just need to remember that if I live to be 90, I can eat all the Cheetos I want to.