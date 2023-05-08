I never thought at the age of 69 I would still be worried about my weight.

I distinctly remember in my 20s taking a walk with a friend in her 30s and her saying she thought by the time she was in her 30s she would have her weight figured out.

Well, I’ve figured mine out and don’t particularly like it, but my weight doesn’t seem to care what I think. At this age, it seems gaining weight is as easy as looking at a bowl of ice cream and losing weight is even more difficult than setting up a new computer. Every day for the rest of my life.

I come from a long line of women on both sides of the family big enough to be drafted into the NFL as offensive lineman. My maternal grandmother was a large woman most of her life but comfortable with herself.

I remember her telling me once, “I weigh 220 pounds, and I wish I weighed more.”

My paternal grandmother was even bigger, and I was always fascinated by her big, fleshy arms. I was afraid I would inherit those genes. I did.

I had a goal of marrying my children off to a skinnier gene pool and was pretty successful. They just all, especially my four boys, loved to eat. When mothers talk about how hard it is to get their kids to eat, I say, “I couldn’t get mine to stop eating.” They circled the table like a flock of vultures while I was putting food on the table, then attacked with gusto.

I was a chubby child and even got bullied about it. Then someone close to me called me “fat,” and I decided to do something about it. I stopped eating much at all and became an anorexic teenager back before the condition had a name.

That worked until I went away to college without any scales and ate delicious rolls in the college dining room every evening. I’ve never met a carb I didn’t love.

Then seven pregnancies, and I never looked anorexic again. I’ve often thought through the years that my body remembers those lean teen times and refuses to go back. It sends migraines and stomach problems when I get too hungry.

Now we’re going on a cruise in August, and I still haven’t lost the 5 pounds I gained on the last one. I start with good cruise goals, then I go to the buffet.

I don’t understand people who say they forget to eat. Who does that? I never forget a meal. I start looking forward to eating the next meal as soon as the one I am eating is over.

I baked a vanilla pound cake and a chocolate one last weekend, then didn’t go to the dinner for which I had baked the chocolate one. There’s no way I would ever forget that chocolate pound cake was sitting there, calling my name, taunting me.

I decided to freeze the whole thing for the next church dinner. Well, I froze the whole thing minus one thick slice.

It’s a good thing I hate going downstairs to the freezer more than I want to take a big knife, slice a piece off and eat it frozen. I know it’s possible to do that. A friend told me.

I walk several times a week and try not to eat more than 1,200 calories a day, but it’s no use. At this advanced age, the only time I can lose weight is if I’m sick enough to get dehydrated, pass out and fall into a bath tub, injuring my neck, like I did last year.

I lost 4 pounds those three days. I ate one meal and gained it back.

Oh well, I’m sure the men stopped reading this at the beginning and the women are nodding their heads in agreement.

If anyone can explain how it’s possible to forget to eat, let me know. I forget where my phone is all the time, and my keys, and my book, and anything else I need.

Why can’t I just forget to eat?

Wait, I think a chocolate pound cake is calling me.