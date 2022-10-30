7XMOM: Who needs the Pythagorean theorem anyway?

I didn’t spend six years in college and get two degrees in English to still have to do math, OK?

Everyone knows there are English people and there are math people in the world, right? A few people like my older daughter are good at both, but she is the exception. Most of us are just expected to be good at one or the other to get through this life. It works better when we need each other.

I started thinking these deep philosophical thoughts a few days ago when one of my Facebook friends who has worked as a writer proudly proclaimed on his newsfeed that he had used the Pythagorean theorem that day for the first time in high school.

Judging by the comments his post got, he has more English people than math people for friends.

I successfully got through college without taking math. I had taken a photography class my sophomore year in 1972-73 that was called “Physics of Photography,” so someone in authority 20 years later when I returned to college was having a generous day and called that my math requisite. I was afraid until I actually walked across the stage and had diploma in hand that someone would notice I didn’t really take a real math class.

Most days I do OK. I can add, subtract, multiply and divide the old math way, so I think that’s better than needing a calculator to add 2 and 2 like my grandchildren have to.

Mostly I just avoid math and ask David to do it for me.

The other day I had a few problems though. My sister and I pay someone to check in on our mother in the morning if I can’t do it.

I pay her every two weeks through an app. It’s $15 to go and check, $11 per hour if it’s more than an hour and we round up.

This is her text about how much she had worked: “It works out to be 8 hours over 6 days.”

I texted: “If we pay hourly, it’s $88, so I’ll send six days at $15 to make $90. Is that right?

She texted: “Either way is totally fine.”

I texted: “Just sent $90.”

I then texted: “Wait. I think I added wrong. I owe you more.”

I then texted: “I’m terrible at math. I owe you $120, so I will send $40 more. I’m sorry!”

I then texted: “No, $30 more. Arrrggghhh.”

She texted: “LOL. It’s fine.”

I then went to David to basically ask him if 15 times 6 was higher or lower than 8 times 11. He patiently went through it with me, even after I reminded him that I don’t want him to help me figure it out; I just want him to tell me the answer. I don’t need to see his work.

It turns out 90 is higher than 88.

I texted: “My husband just helped me with higher math. I paid you $15 a day, so the $90 is right. I will leave you alone now.”

She then assured me she trusted my math, and I tried to disabuse her of that notion.

When David and I were dating, I kept two checking accounts, so when one got messed up, I switched to the other one. One night I was so upset because they were both messed up. David said he would balance the accounts. I stayed locked in the bathroom and cried from embarrassment.

When it was over, he said it was bad news and good news.

“The bad news is you have no money in one account, but the good news is you have $800 in this account you didn’t think you had,” he explained.

That’s the kind of math I liked. I gave the checking account balancing over to him that night and haven’t worried since.

And lest you think I’m not quite smart enough to have a college degree, I do know the difference between a Petrarchan and Elizabethan sonnet.

And I can spell “Pythagorean” correctly. So there.