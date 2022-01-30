7XMOM: Who will buy my remote ignition manual?

My first manual will be entitled “How to Unsuccessfully Use a Remote Car Ignition.”

In the past three months I have gathered a lot of experience.

It sounded like a good idea when David suggested we get remote ignition on our new car. He meant well, hoping to save me from going out in the cold during the winter and warming up the car. Back before those women libbers decided decades ago women could do anything men could do, we’ve been expected to warm up our own cars and pump our own gas. I prefer my daddy doing all that.

We paid a lot to get remote ignition installed in our car. The guy handed us the keys and showed us the button to first lock the car doors and then start the ignition, warm and safe within the confines of our cozy home.

As we left, he added, almost as an afterthought, “Oh, and be sure to leave the defrost and fan on when you get out of the car so that it’s ready when you start it remotely.”

“Oh yeah,” we said. “Of course.”

Well, he may as well have told me to always remember where I’d put my phone down and to always put the car keys on the key holder by the door. That, of course, would require that my brain always be where my body is. And that apparently is impossible.

So here are all the ways I have learned from experience how the remote ignition doesn’t work.

It doesn’t work when you leave the key inside the car. First you run all over looking for the car keys, and then you realize the only place they could be is still in the car. So you run out, usually in your socks, to the cold car and find the key in the ignition.

You slide into the cold car and take the key out, only to put it back in to set the fan and the defrost. You then get out and, standing right in front of the car in the frigid driveway, start it remotely.

It also doesn’t work when you forget to turn on the fan and defrost the night before but have the keys inside. In that case, you remotely start the car, erroneously thinking it is warming up for you. After 15 minutes of the car polluting the air, you look out and see absolutely nothing has changed about your icy windshield.

Then the self-doubt begins to creep in and your husband, who is watching you rage at the dining room window, asks, “Are you sure you left the fan and defrost on?”

Does he even know me? Am I ever sure about anything like that?

Then you go out, usually in your socks, and find that you didn’t leave everything set. You set it and then run back in to pollute the environment for a few more minutes.

Ryan Seacrest said the other day on Kelly and Ryan Live that you should never warm up a car for longer than it takes to buckle your seatbelt because of the environment. According to a celebrity cars blog, he does own a car, but I imagine his peeps are heating it up for him and not telling him they are polluting the environment.

You can also start the car remotely and then forget about it while you find your phone, make a call, find the right shoes, wipe down the bathroom, unload the dishwasher, FaceTime the grandkids and then look for your keys. The keys that started the car remotely a half an hour before.

I’m not admitting I have done that, but it is possible if your brain is in the car and your body is in cleaning mode.

Finally, you can leave your car with the air conditioning from a previous warm afternoon.

Then you go through finding the keys, starting the car, raging that the defrost hasn’t worked, find your shoes and phone and go out to the running car, only to be greeted by a blast of cold air conditioning.

One day perhaps there will be a sequel to this insightful manual — “How I Conquered Remote Ignition.”

Or maybe I can ghost write it. I’ll get rich and hire someone to come start my car for me. Goodness knows that will be the only way it will be warm for me when I get in it. Plus, I can buy new socks.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.