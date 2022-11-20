7XMOM: Will somebody just take care of me?

I have finally reached an age that I don’t want to tell people I am. Okay, I turned 69 a few weeks ago. But don’t tell anyone. It’s too close to that next birthday ending in “0.”

If I do let my new age be known, people say, “Oh, you aren’t old. You don’t look 69.”

Well, you can’t believe them. After all, people around here are pretty nice, and no one would say, “Oh, that’s old. You don’t look 69. You look at least 79.”

When I was in Arkansas with my 5-year-old triplet grandson, Luke, my son Brady bragged that Luke could remember the ages of everyone. He’s a handsome, adorable little boy who talks quietly and slowly like his daddy did. He had asked me my age that afternoon, and I had confessed to being 69.

After he bragged on Luke, Brady went around the room and had Luke tell everyone’s age. I was last. When he got to me, Luke smiled cutely and said, “Grandma’s 96.”

Everyone except me laughed.

Luke then corrected himself and said with another cute smile, “She’s 69.”

Just a little dyslexic moment there.

After seeing the problems my poor 90-year-old mother is going through now, I’m not sure I want to live to be 96. We’ll see, I guess. It’s out of my hands.

My sister told a story about me in church last Sunday. Back in 1973, my then-husband and I were poor college students at Brigham Young University in Utah. I was pregnant and so, so sick when we decided to move back to Danville, have the baby, save some money and return to school.

He drove the station wagon across country with all our earthly possessions, and I flew home. It was only the second time I had ever flown and the first alone.

Even then, I didn’t like to fly. I was 19 and sick and scared to be flying by myself.

I landed in Greensboro where my daddy, mother and sister were waiting for me. As I walked toward them, my cheap little suitcase fell over and a bunch of personal stuff fell out. I gathered it up and turned to my family, held out my arms and said, “Somebody take care of me.”

Of course, they did.

That was almost 50 years ago. That young expectant mother all grown up has flown many times by herself since then to see college kids, go to kids’ weddings, help with many new grandbabies and go on cruises. She has thought of, shopped for and cooked thousands of meals. She wound up raising seven kids mostly by herself and returned to college twice in the thick of it. She was a working mom with five kids still at home, one of them severely disabled, for a time. She still has headaches almost daily. But she did it.

That 19-year-old girl had no idea what she could do and the challenges far harder than flying by herself across country would require of her.

Step by step, day by day, worry by worry and prayer by prayer, somehow that girl, like everyone else, put one foot in front of the other every day and kept on going, all the way to 69 years that have flown by.

In my faith, we believe we come to earth from our pre-mortal home to be tried and tested to see if we’ll be true to promises we made to God before we were born, promises of faithfulness and obedience.

So life doesn’t really get any easier no matter how old we are; hard things to overcome are one of the purposes of life. I used to wonder what there could possibly be to worry about if there came a time I didn’t have my daughter Dawn to worry and grieve over every minute I was awake. Guess what, since she passed away last year, I’m finding lots of worrisome things still! I’m sure everyone does.

I’m still afraid to fly, but I fly now with a cellphone, a tablet with downloaded movies, a good book and a carry-on bag full of Dove chocolate, but I’m able to do it.

That’s where I am at the age of 69. Paulette made the point using my 1973 experience as the metaphor that on this perilous journey of life and challenges, when we get overcome, we can throw out our arms like the younger me did and ask God to take care of us.

And He will. He always has for that young girl in the airport in 1973. It’s something for which to be grateful.