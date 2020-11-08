7XMOM: Yes, Virginia, a body man for phones exists

I rarely write sequels to my columns, but this week I am going to.
Last week I wrote about wishing I had a “body man” like Vice President Mike Pence has — someone to take care of everything for me without any disagreement.
I’m just assuming on the “no disagreement” part. That would be part of my contract with my body man.
One of the duties of my body man would be to take care of any and all phone issues, including keeping track of it.
Well, I’m here to tell you I found a body man who took care of my phone! He works at the local phone store where I originally bought the phone two years ago. Apparently it was a cheap one with only 16 gigs of storage.
I did not know that until my son, who wastes few words, declared I had storage problems on my phone because it was cheap.
I didn’t think $200-plus for a phone was cheap. In my mind, the phone company still brings a free gold or avocado phone and puts it on the wall for you.
So I entered the phone store with a phone that was not working, suspecting I needed more gigs of storage. I usually refuse to say anything cool like “gig” in front of a young person in case I needed to say “megs.”
I had removed every app I could — see, I said a cool word again — and couldn’t get emails to load. And I had a flashing message that my phone was going to explode.
That might be somewhat of an exaggeration, but I was beginning to get the message I needed a new phone.
A young man, whom we shall call “Michael,” came from behind the desk and asked if he could help me. I started throwing all the cool words around I knew and he, somewhat tentatively since it was still early in our relationship, held out his hand and said, “Do you mind if I see your phone?”
It was a dream come true. Someone wanted to solve my phone problems.
“Please, take it,” I said, quickly handing it to him. I might have started over-explaining, begging and thanking him profusely. At some point I made a joke about my age and being an incapable old person.
He was kind.
“Oh, you’re not old,” he said with a laugh.
“I have a mask on. You can’t tell,” I said, tossing a laugh back. He couldn’t tell that I was dancing inside to the song playing in the showroom. It was “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf and was a hit when I was a teenager in 1968.
I almost saw Steppenwolf in concert in Richmond with a cute boy until a thunder and lightning storm cancelled the concert. I was cool then too.
Interrupting my age-burnished thoughts, Michael asked, “Which of these apps can I remove so I can get this code the company is sending? Do you use the Marco Polo one?”
Of course, I do. I’m cool. I talk to my grandchildren on it.
“You can take any off you want,” I said. “I can re-install them.”
“Do you know the passwords?” he asked.
“I have them at home,” I explained. I flicked my hand in the air. “You can have any apps you want.”
He was impressed, I think. Of course, he couldn’t hear me singing “Born to Be Wild” behind my mask. In my mind I was also dancing across the wide, shiny floor.
I also told him he could take off the stock market app, not explaining I used it to check our retirement fund.
He scrolled and clicked and before I knew it, he had explained simply enough for me to understand that I needed a new phone. It was either that or give up apps, emails, and pictures. Too cool for that business.
I bought a new phone integrated with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity to store videos, music files, images and more, according to the Internet.
Then miraculously, he made my new phone look just like my old phone. I did have to add a few apps when I returned home, but he sent me home happy.
I also got a free (included in the monthly payment) phone case that matches the turquoise curtains in my dining room.
“Do you do this for everyone?” I said. He does. And, lucky for me, no one else came in until a woman came in as I was leaving.
“He’s all yours,” I said.
I’m willing to share my body man. And I think Michael needs to be the new manager of the store. Then I’ll always know where he is.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
