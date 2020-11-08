7XMOM: Yes, Virginia, a body man for phones exists

I rarely write sequels to my columns, but this week I am going to.

Last week I wrote about wishing I had a “body man” like Vice President Mike Pence has — someone to take care of everything for me without any disagreement.

I’m just assuming on the “no disagreement” part. That would be part of my contract with my body man.

One of the duties of my body man would be to take care of any and all phone issues, including keeping track of it.

Well, I’m here to tell you I found a body man who took care of my phone! He works at the local phone store where I originally bought the phone two years ago. Apparently it was a cheap one with only 16 gigs of storage.

I did not know that until my son, who wastes few words, declared I had storage problems on my phone because it was cheap.

I didn’t think $200-plus for a phone was cheap. In my mind, the phone company still brings a free gold or avocado phone and puts it on the wall for you.

So I entered the phone store with a phone that was not working, suspecting I needed more gigs of storage. I usually refuse to say anything cool like “gig” in front of a young person in case I needed to say “megs.”