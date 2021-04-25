7XMOM: 'You’re telling me that raising children is hard?'

I wondered one day this week which of my children I would hear from that day.
There rarely is a day that I don’t hear from one of them and for that I am grateful. I talk to my two daughters most every day.
It turns out I got a bonus because I heard from four of my children before noon.
And all of them were complaining about their children, my precious grandchildren.
“Children are so hard,” one of my sons said, moaning. He went on to list the grievances against one strong-minded, but extremely smart and cute, son of his.
Granted, the pandemic is practically impossible on families with two working parents and daycare that closes down every time someone has a runny nose and has to be tested.
I don’t even try to convince him kids aren’t hard. He was one of my harder ones, bless his little heart.
“So hard,” he said.
“You’re telling me this?” I said, not offering much sympathy. “I had a couple of sons who drove me crazy. And I don’t think they’ve ever apologized to me or sent roses.”
Then I talked to a daughter in the throes of teenagers and home schooling. She needed to understand the nuances of an appositive in English grammar so she could teach her son who couldn’t have cared less about appositives and probably won’t need to know until some future pandemic necessitates his teaching his child, a similarly disinterested child, about appositives.
By the way, “a similarly disinterested child,” is an appositive, but everyone knew that, right?
That family chose home schooling this year, but can’t wait to get their teenager back into school.
“It’s so hard,” my daughter said. “And he doesn’t show his math work.”
“You’re telling me this?” I said. I remember fussing with one son because he didn’t study for a mid-term exam one night.
“Don’t worry. I’ll look over the notes on the way to school,” he said.
Then I talked to another daughter in the throes of a preadolescent daughter, a preschooler and several in between.
“Kids are so hard,” she said. “But listen. It’s just Bennett and me this morning, and it’s so quiet. The rest are all in school today.”
“You’re telling me about a quiet house?” I asked. She was my last child and when she was the only one at home, we shopped and ran around and laid down in the afternoon and watched Flipper, both of us falling asleep every afternoon.
And then the rest of the kids hit the door at 3:35 in the afternoon and it was chaos.
“Chaos! Don’t you remember the chaos of your childhood?” I ask my children when they complain about their children. “It was noisy and someone was always crying or fussing or asking for something and everyone wanted to eat all the time and the house stayed a wreck and I fussed about it all the time and I hated all those baths and the laundry...”
From there I go totally into kvetch mode and say, “Oy vey. And the laundry. One week I counted and I had done 35 loads of laundry.”
But bless their hearts. They don’t seem to remember that. They remember grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate chip cookies on Sunday evenings and summers in the pool and eating popcorn while watching TGIF on ABC.
They remember Saturday trips to the mall and buying bags of the cheap broken cookies at the cookie store and, later, wonderful Friday nights of high school football games.
One son remembers me curling up on the couch and watching some show with him that scared him. I have no memory of that.
All I can determine is that I must have made it look a lot easier than it really was, and I’ll take that. But it was hard.
Sometimes instead of just telling them “You’re telling me raising kids is hard?” in tones of incredulity, I will add, “Parenthood is hard. But that’s what makes it so sanctifying.”
Then I’ll whisper, “And some day your house will be so quiet and you will miss these days so much.”
They don’t believe me now, but they will one day. Maybe when their children are complaining to them about their grandchildren.
And so the course of humanity continues.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.