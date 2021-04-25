7XMOM: 'You’re telling me that raising children is hard?'

By the way, “a similarly disinterested child,” is an appositive, but everyone knew that, right?

That family chose home schooling this year, but can’t wait to get their teenager back into school.

“It’s so hard,” my daughter said. “And he doesn’t show his math work.”

“You’re telling me this?” I said. I remember fussing with one son because he didn’t study for a mid-term exam one night.

“Don’t worry. I’ll look over the notes on the way to school,” he said.

Then I talked to another daughter in the throes of a preadolescent daughter, a preschooler and several in between.

“Kids are so hard,” she said. “But listen. It’s just Bennett and me this morning, and it’s so quiet. The rest are all in school today.”

“You’re telling me about a quiet house?” I asked. She was my last child and when she was the only one at home, we shopped and ran around and laid down in the afternoon and watched Flipper, both of us falling asleep every afternoon.

And then the rest of the kids hit the door at 3:35 in the afternoon and it was chaos.