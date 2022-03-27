7XMOM: Your days are numbered, Bradford pear tree

This is a somewhat ode to my odious Bradford pear tree. “Odious” means extremely unpleasant and repulsive, and an ode is a poem directed to a particular subject often in elevated language.

My column is neither a poem or written in elevated language, but I thought “ode to odious” was kind of catchy.

May I gently point out this is the season of beautifully blooming Bradford pear trees best viewed from afar because they stink close up? They smell bad. They make me gag.

I did not know this when one of them was planted in my front yard more than 25 years ago. My ex-husband did it without asking my opinion on location, and I’ve hated it every day since. Enough on that.

It’s way too close to the house and has failed me in many other ways.

But shhhh ... my pear tree, which doesn’t even grow pears and fulfill the meaning of its name, is about to be killed. I have finally convinced my current, only and last husband, David, that it needs to go.

I had tolerated it for a few years when we were postponing putting a new roof on the house. One third of the tree had broken off from either ice or wind and left the other two branches of it split. I was disappointed the first limb hadn’t fallen on the roof and damaged an itsy, bitsy part of it enough that our insurance would pay for a new roof.

David and I would have heroically survived the fall, risen triumphantly from the tangled branches and called our insurance person.

No such luck. We were left with a split tree that, however many times I walked past it and said, “Just fall on the roof, you stupid tree,” it did not listen.

All it did was look pretty from a distance for a couple of weeks and smell bad up close.

I felt guilty enough for my hatred that I Googled “Bradford pear tree” to find a reason to like it and a way to make it either smell better or fall on my roof.

My goodness. Apparently there are people who devote huge parts of their lives to writing about how invasive, detestable and totally unnecessary for humanity’s good this tree is.

We broke down and got a new roof.

Then its roots started showing up on top of the ground and pushing against our brick flower bed wall, looking, it seemed, for a way into our basement and lives. I got scared. I didn’t want to sleep too long one day and wake up dead with its noxious branches wrapped around my neck.

The grass around it turned to moss and defied growth. Two azaleas I planted years ago struggled without sunshine, which the pear tree was blocking.

The only asset of the tree was its use as a parable on sin, evil and wickedness. I saw myself hunched over on a cane through the years under its limbs, talking to groups of young people.

“You see, young people,” I would say in a quavering but wise voice. “The Bradford pear tree is like sin, evil and wickedness. It looks good and delightfully enticing from afar and then” — I would beckon them to join me under the branches — “it sucks you in and makes you a prisoner of its odious stench and greedy roots.”

The young people would approach, breathe in deeply and turn away gagging and choking, embracing a life of goodness and service to all mankind for the rest of their lives. They would even Facetime their mothers regularly.

David finally came to me when it had started to bloom this year and said, “I think I’ll cut the Bradford pear tree down before the roots cause us trouble.”

And I said, “Noooo. Just let it bloom one more time. It’s so pretty. And then when it’s done, you can cut it down.” This was before I caught the first whiff.

My future hunched self shook her cane at me.

So now it awaits a death it doesn’t know is coming. I hold my breath and go out to the car, tossing over my shoulder, “Hi, Bradford pear tree, you are looking really pretty.”

I think the azaleas know what’s coming. I’ve told them if they don’t grow when they have more sunshine available, they are next.

If that odious tree had just given me a new, free roof, I might have made it through another summer. Maybe.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.