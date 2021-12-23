A Claus comeback: After pandemic brought appearances to halt last year, couple returns to Danville-area spotlight

Like most other people in the world, Santa Claus didn’t have many chances to be sociable in 2020.

“We did nothing last year,” said Carl Burke Jr., a.k.a. Santa Claus in the Danville, Pittsylvania County and surrounding communities.

He and his wife, Anne, embrace the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus, staying in red or green clothes and in character throughout the year.

Their Christmas seasons usually stay busy with appearances, but last year the pandemic brought their usual events to a screeching halt.

“It was so sad,” said Anne at a recent appearance at Frank’s Pizza in Chatham.

This year has been a little better, though, although the school appearances have been leaner.

“We only did one school — Twin Springs Elementary,” said Carl. “We also did First Baptist Church in South Boston, the Wednesday Club and the Danville Golf Club.”

They also were in the Chatham Christmas Parade, a tree-lighting in Hurt and the tree-lighting at Danville’s River District, to name a few.

The two also had to take a break for Anne to have a cardiac ablation and a pacemaker implanted last week. Carl had the same procedure done a month ago. The two, who are in their 80s, recovered well and donned their Santa personas.

Their start

Retiring in 1999 after 34 years of teaching at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Carl Burke Jr. bought a Harley so he and his wife, Anne, could travel the country.

A short time later, though, Carl had an accident on the bike and broke his arm, foot and two ribs. Unable to shave because of the pain, Carl’s white beard grew long and people began to tell him he looked like Santa Claus.

“So I decided that’s what I would do, and the more I did it, the more people saw me,” he said in a previous Register & Bee article. “It just kept mushrooming.”

Anne embraced the role of Mrs. Claus, and life became a Christmas fantasy with a calendar that fills up beginning in October.

Their Facebook page at Virginia/Carolina Santa Claus lists all the events where they will appear. This is the 22nd year they have been playing the popular couple from the North Pole.

Takes some work

Becoming Santa and Mrs. Claus takes both dedication and work. The two have attended Santa conventions in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Branson, Missouri; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and Williamsburg.

Anne said it is at the conventions and schools that they learn the do and don’ts of being Santa and how to do such Santa-like things as storytelling.

Two years ago they graduated from the oldest Santa school — the Charles. W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, which, Carl said previously, was on Anne’s bucket list.

The wish lists

The couple always sit close together, and Anne will often pull out little candy canes to entice the children onto her lap and then she will slip them over to Santa’s lap. They keep a stool close in front of Santa in case the children won’t get any closer than a parent’s lap.

They are very careful about holding the children and Carl said he practices what he learned at Santa School — to keep his hands always visible and never touch a child lower than the shoulders.

Carl said the toys that boys request most often are Nerf guns, and the girls want Barbies and Barbie houses.

“We haven’t heard much about princesses this year,” said Carl.

Some children ask for TVs in their rooms so Carl tells them he will do what he can, but he’ll have to ask mommy and daddy.

“It’s all about seeing a smile on their faces,” he said.

After Christmas

They usually end up their Christmas season with an annual event at the URW credit union on Lowe’s Drive. This year, however, they also have an event on the morning of Christmas Eve to finish out the season.

“We don’t work on Christmas Eve because I’m supposed to be flying during that time,” Carl said.

After that, they return to being normal people, even though Carl never shaves his beard off.

They continue to make Santa believers out of the hundreds of children they delight each year.

“When the kids ask me if I am real, I tell them that if they are real, then I am real,” he said previously. “One kid at Dollywood told the Santa there, 'I know you aren’t real because I know the real one, and he’s in Danville.'"

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.