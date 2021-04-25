Academy graduates candidates for law enforcement agencies and jails

EVOV training is about 60 hours of operating a patrol vehicle in emergency mode. The top three drivers in each division were: Gold, Koger and Eanes; Silver, Huerta and Fazzio; and Bronze, Curtis and Lance Davis.

The top shooters after about 60 hours of firearms training were: Gold, Teegarden and Grubbs; Silver, Koger and Lance Davis; and Bronze, Zaccheus Davis and Creel.

The possible perfect score on the physical training test is 350. The Physical Training Awards went to: Gold, Huerta, score 318, and Williams, 325; Silver, Young, 308, and Grubbs, 306; and Bronze, McLaughlin and Koger, tied at 301, and Lance Davis, 274.

The Academic Leader Award goes to the recruits with the highest grade-point averages. They were Curtis and Lance Davis.

Instructors Awards went to Capt. Chad Roads of the Martinsville Police Department and Deputy Howard Crump of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.