Adventures in the South Pole coming to The Wednesday Club

Shelly Calabrisi

Shelly Calabrisi will speak Wednesday at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., Danville, about her adventures in the South Pole where she served as science and technical project services supervisor at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica. Calabrisi is a founding member of The Mars Society (along with Buzz Aldrin and James Cameron). She also had the opportunity to meet Buzz Aldrin at the South Pole in 2016. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. and the program begins at 3:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

