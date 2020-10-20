After monthslong intermission due to pandemic, Danville Symphony Orchestra returns with outdoor concert

Silenced for months after the coronavirus pandemic put most concerts in a permanent intermission, the Danville Symphony Orchestra is venturing outdoors with a free Sunday afternoon concert extravaganza.

The last public event was on March 7, when the Danville Symphony Orchestra held its Tribute to John Williams, the composer behind “Star Wars, “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park,” among other movies. Members then rehearsed once for a planned May 9 Beethoven Extravaganza before having to take a break from gathering.

Even though the organization was mostly out of public view due to safety concerns, members continued many hours of individual practice at home along with some small group sectional rehearsals. Eventually, with the help of masks and temperature screenings, they began parking lot rehearsals for brass instruments with distanced seating in all instances.

Sunday's Beethoven Extravaganza honors the 250th celebration of Beethoven’s birth. It begins at 3 p.m. in Danville's Carrington Pavilion.

The orchestra musicians are excited to bring live music back to the community, Peter Perret, symphony conductor, said in a news release.