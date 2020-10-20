After monthslong intermission due to pandemic, Danville Symphony Orchestra returns with outdoor concert

Silenced for months after the coronavirus pandemic put most concerts in a permanent intermission, the Danville Symphony Orchestra is venturing outdoors with a free Sunday afternoon concert extravaganza.
The last public event was on March 7, when the Danville Symphony Orchestra held its Tribute to John Williams, the composer behind “Star Wars, “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park,” among other movies. Members then rehearsed once for a planned May 9 Beethoven Extravaganza before having to take a break from gathering.
Even though the organization was mostly out of public view due to safety concerns, members continued many hours of individual practice at home along with some small group sectional rehearsals. Eventually, with the help of masks and temperature screenings, they began parking lot rehearsals for brass instruments with distanced seating in all instances.
Sunday's Beethoven Extravaganza honors the 250th celebration of Beethoven’s birth. It begins at 3 p.m. in Danville's Carrington Pavilion.
The orchestra musicians are excited to bring live music back to the community, Peter Perret, symphony conductor, said in a news release.
In a departure from the usual concerts that ask for a food donation, collections will not be accepted Sunday. In another change, the length of the concert has been abbreviated, so there will be no intermission.
The seating is limited and on a first-come first-served basis. To reserve seats under the pavilion shelter, call 434-797-2666 or email danysymorch@gmail.com.
Anyone without a reservation may bring seating or blankets to the lawn area, but audience groups must observe social distancing rules of being at least 6 feet apart. Attendees are also asked to bring a mask.
The Danville Symphony Orchestra will observe COVID-19 guidelines including:
- Even though this is an outdoor event, seating is limited and those seated must be spaced appropriately. Ushers will assist in seating patrons;
- Family and household groups may be seated together; and
- After the concert, patrons are asked to exit "wedding style." Back rows will file out first, with each subsequent row following.
