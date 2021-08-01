After virus put brakes on event last year, Chatham group ready to race

Race volunteers provide help and direction along the race routes, assist with the staging area, help record finishing times and places and ensure the event runs smoothly.

Volunteers are needed from 7 a.m. to around 11 a.m. The race rally point is the County Administration Building parking lot.

“The success of this race is always won with our volunteers,” Wiebking said. “Young or old, we have a place for you. Our volunteers don’t need to run in order to participate. They just need to be willing to get involved.”

Race volunteers assist with course and rally point setup. They help with intake at the registration table and assist as needed. They also help breakdown and cleanup after the event.

“We need our smartest volunteers working the ‘chute’ or finish line,” Wiebking said. “These volunteers work as a team to help record final times and places. There is not a lot of walking at this position, but there is a good bit of work.”

Volunteers are also sought for the race committee, a group that helps prepare the race in the months leading to it. They set the calendar, work assignments and determine final disbursements.

Anyone interested in becoming a race volunteer may contact Wiebking at 434-334-7820 with a call or text, or email wiebking@bluerally.com.