After virus put brakes on event last year, Chatham group ready to race

The 2021 Chatham Sartomer Arkema 5K Race and One Mile Fun Run returns this year on Sept. 11.
This is a competitive charity race supporting the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, the Chatham Rescue Squad and various qualified nonprofit charities serving the Chatham community.
“The coronavirus nixed the 2020 race, but we are on course for 2021,” William Wiebking, 2021 race coordinator, said. “The race is a great community event that is an important fundraising event for our first responders and community leaders.”
The event is two races in one. The Fun Run is open for anyone and any ability. It is perfect for younger children. Awards are provided for children aged 12 and under.
Competitive runners consider the 5K an above-average course in terms of difficulty. The route consists of asphalt and gravel with multiple inclines, turns and straight-a-ways. It takes runners by Hargrave Military Academy and across the Chatham Hall campus. Several residential roads are also utilized. The Chatham Sartomer Arkema 5K Race course is certified to national standards.
The rain date is Sept. 18.
Members of the community can participate in the event either as runners or volunteers. Starting in 2018, runners and volunteers started voting on how the race proceeds were allocated.
Race volunteers provide help and direction along the race routes, assist with the staging area, help record finishing times and places and ensure the event runs smoothly.
Volunteers are needed from 7 a.m. to around 11 a.m. The race rally point is the County Administration Building parking lot.
“The success of this race is always won with our volunteers,” Wiebking said. “Young or old, we have a place for you. Our volunteers don’t need to run in order to participate. They just need to be willing to get involved.”
Race volunteers assist with course and rally point setup. They help with intake at the registration table and assist as needed. They also help breakdown and cleanup after the event.
“We need our smartest volunteers working the ‘chute’ or finish line,” Wiebking said. “These volunteers work as a team to help record final times and places. There is not a lot of walking at this position, but there is a good bit of work.”
Volunteers are also sought for the race committee, a group that helps prepare the race in the months leading to it. They set the calendar, work assignments and determine final disbursements.
Anyone interested in becoming a race volunteer may contact Wiebking at 434-334-7820 with a call or text, or email wiebking@bluerally.com.