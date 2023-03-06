The Chatham Concert Series will present pianist Harold Brown, cellist Julia Goudimova and violinist Kevin Matheson for an afternoon of Beethoven’s music at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chatham.

The concert will consist of the Sonata Op. 96 for violin and piano and the “Archduke” Trio Op. 97.

Both the violin sonata and the trio are written at the beginning of Beethoven’s late style which may find its zenith in the great Choral Symphony, No. 9, which concludes with the beloved “Ode to Joy.”

To quote Beethoven’s pupil, Carl Czerny, “we must nominate this last trio his greatest.”

His largest chamber music canvas, it is full of rich and varied musical material with the most brilliant writing for the violin, cello and piano.

The Sonata, Op. 96 is a much more intimate work with contrast to the magisterial trio. Both works are dedicated to Beethoven’s patron and pupil, His Royal Highness the Archduke Rudolph, brother of the Holy Roman Emperor Franz II.

The Chatham Concert Series is sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Appalachian Dream Inc., Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.