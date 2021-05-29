Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrates 90 years of service to Danville community

“The acquisition of the historic structure provides a place where the missions and goals of Alpha Phi Omega can be fulfilled,” said golden member Cynthia Polk, president of the chapter’s corporation.

Alpha Phi Omega members have long impacted the community in such areas as education, politics and health care. Influential members include Ruby B. Archie, the first woman mayor of Danville; renowned attorney Ruth Harvey Charity, first African American woman elected to Danville City Council; and Traci DeShazor, current Deputy Secretary of Virginia.

Pearl chapter member Rosa Chamber, who joined the sorority in 1953 on the campus of St. Paul’s College, said what made her want to become part of Alpha Kappa Alpha was “the dignity, character and class of the AKAs; and they were so smart. Oh, and I fell in love with that pink and green!”

The chapter’s current 76 members represent a diversity of professions and bring strength to carry out its goals.

Gayle Hunt Breakley, a 25-year member of the sorority, is currently in her second term as chapter president.

“The work of Alpha Kappa Alpha calls us service,” Breakley said. “Whether we serve as an officer, a committee chairman, or a diligent volunteer, our commitment to AKA is a beacon to impact our community for good.