Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrates 90 years of service to Danville community

On Sunday, May 31, 1931, a group of five college-educated, civic minded women with a commitment to addressing the social and cultural issues of the day took a leap of faith to embrace the values of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the oldest historically Black Greek letter organization for women.
The bold actions of these charter members set Alpha Phi Omega Chapter on a trajectory that would impact this community and surrounding area for 90 years.
Since 1931, the sorority chapter has been actively involved in serving the community through partnerships with local school systems and community agencies by providing educational programs, assisting the needy and holding financial workshops.
The sorority’s signature programs — the Debutante Ball and Little Miss Fashionetta — annually provide $10,000 in scholarships to needy students in Danville, Pittsylvania County and surrounding localities.
The chapter also provides funds to support such organizations as the Boys and Girls Club, Danville Parks and Recreation, Project Literacy and House of Hope.
The organization holds community events and programs at its chapter house located in the historic district of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Community. The house was listed in the 1930-60 editions of “The Green Book,” which catalogued places where African Americans traveling from the North to the South during segregation could find a safe haven for rest and meals.
“The acquisition of the historic structure provides a place where the missions and goals of Alpha Phi Omega can be fulfilled,” said golden member Cynthia Polk, president of the chapter’s corporation.
Alpha Phi Omega members have long impacted the community in such areas as education, politics and health care. Influential members include Ruby B. Archie, the first woman mayor of Danville; renowned attorney Ruth Harvey Charity, first African American woman elected to Danville City Council; and Traci DeShazor, current Deputy Secretary of Virginia.
Pearl chapter member Rosa Chamber, who joined the sorority in 1953 on the campus of St. Paul’s College, said what made her want to become part of Alpha Kappa Alpha was “the dignity, character and class of the AKAs; and they were so smart. Oh, and I fell in love with that pink and green!”
The chapter’s current 76 members represent a diversity of professions and bring strength to carry out its goals.
Gayle Hunt Breakley, a 25-year member of the sorority, is currently in her second term as chapter president.
“The work of Alpha Kappa Alpha calls us service,” Breakley said. “Whether we serve as an officer, a committee chairman, or a diligent volunteer, our commitment to AKA is a beacon to impact our community for good.
“Even during this unprecedented pandemic, Alpha Phi Omega has continued to embrace lifelong education, sisterhood, and civic duty.”
As part of the commemoration of its 90th charter day, the chapter held a virtual celebration and looks forward to its culminating event of unveiling a state marker that denotes its historic house and the site of the former African American Grasty Library.
Founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908 by a group of African American women who set their sights on scholarship, sisterhood and service to all mankind, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. today numbers more than 300,000 with members on all continents and includes such influential women as Vice President Kamala Harris, poet Ms. Maya Angelou, astronaut Mae Jemison, actress Phylicia Rashad, and former first lady of the United States Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt.