American Legion Post 325 hosts last stew of season

American Legion Post 325

American Legion Post 325 recently held its last stew of the season at the Post home. On hand to help are Don Mitchell; Phil Shepherd; Randy Fowlkes, Sons of American Legion; Jack Sink; Steve Walker, stew master; Rob Phelps; Danny Coleman; Kenny Fitzgerald; James ”Quick Tow” Tucker; David Allen; and Dale Roberson, commander of Post 325.

 Contributed photo

