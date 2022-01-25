 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion Squadron 325 serves up pancake breakfast

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 recently held a pancake breakfast at the Post 325 home. Residents hungry for a hot breakfast came to Post 325 and were served by Squadron 325 members Peyton Lawson, Michael Yates and Randy Fowlkes.

 Contributed photo

