Amid hardships, nonprofits continue as shining example

Special to the Register & Bee
They’re organizations that help those who are down on their luck.
So what happens when a pandemic strikes, forcing the world into an economic freefall? Nonprofits pick up the pace.
Danville-based God’s Pit Crew jumped right into action, even though at first, founder and presideny, Randy Johnson, wasn’t quite sure how to best navigate the rapid changes.
“God’s Pit Crew has responded to different types of crises for more than 20 years — and with the pandemic, we suddenly had to learn to deal with an entirely new type of crisis,” Johnson said. “Someone here commented that ‘While the world stopped, God’s Pit Crew’s responses accelerated.’ The needs increased, but we had a very limited number of volunteers helping.”
While the nonprofit staffs certain positions, much of the work completed at the crisis center relies on volunteers. However, those who continued to work and volunteer pulled together and ultimately helped more people than usual during the spring and summer.
The organization not only gave food and supplies to elderly residents and shut-ins, but also provided goods for school-age children who normally received meals during instructional hours after schools abruptly shuttered in March.
God’s Pit Crew also shared their resources with other local nonprofits that assist individual needs by providing food, drinks and other supplies.
Danville’s Salvation Army is a one-stop shop for some of the most pressing needs humans face. The nonprofit helps with rent and utility payments, gives out food boxes, provides clothing vouchers, handles emergency hotel stays, offers a daily feeding program and provides spiritual and emotional care.
Maj. Ray S. Jackson Sr. noted that some areas of the ministry experienced an increase of individuals seeking assistance, while other facets declined.
“Our daily feeding program went to ‘to-go’ meals only. We would usually have around 100 to 120 people dining in each day. During this time, all meals were given in to-go trays. In our social service, we moved to seeing all cases over the phone or internet. The Family Store shut down for a month and staff were reassigned to the main office,” Jackson said. “In the daily feeding, the number dropped. We believe folks are being cautious and deciding to stay in rather than come out to the program. We believe we are serving those in the most need, which is why our doors remain open. In social services, our numbers are up. Job layoffs and furloughs of employees are a key factor in this. We have taken a few calls for hotel stays, which we were able to meet the need.”
Unfortunately, not everyone had a home when Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order went into place. That’s when Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help.
Kimberly Baldridge, executive director, stated that the organization offers assistance to families that have low to moderate income and are in need of a decent, affordable house. In order to qualify, a family must have the ability to pay a no-interest mortgage, have a specific housing need and be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity by putting in something called sweat equity — that means that they don’t just watch their house being built, but they actually get to be a part of the process. Some recipients spend hours helping to build their home and some volunteer in other ways.
“We were in the process of looking for our next partner family that will partner with DPCHFH to build a good quality home. However, this process was halted due to the pandemic. We have begun this process again and do anticipate to have more people in need of affordable housing. With the stay-at-home order created by the pandemic, many people felt safer and more comfortable at home. However, for some people this stay-at-home order can be a challenge. Some live-in apartments or homes that are overcrowded, with many family members living together. Also, the substandard housing conditions create an unsafe place for a family to seek refuge from the pandemic,” Baldridge said.
“Lastly, the high cost of utilities due to improper insulation, leaky roofs and other maintenance issues with a home can create extra expenses that a family may not be able to pay. All these issues create a hardship for those that are already struggling to pay their rent.”
In the midst of helping others, the local Habitat for Humanity also faced hardships.
“We had to close the ReStore, which is a thrift store that funds the operations and mission of DPCHFH, on March 20. Because of this closure, all ReStore staff — four — and our affiliate administrator were laid off. I was moved to part-time status to keep the business going and look for funding opportunities,” Baldridge said. “Thanks to the Virginia Housing and Development Authority, the Small Business Association Economic Disaster Injury Assistance and the city of Danville Economic Development, Industrial Development Authority and the River District Association who gave us funds to get all operations up and running as of June 1.”
People aren’t the only beings seeking a place to call home during the health crisis. At Pittsylvania Pet Center, four-legged friends are also looking for their forever families.
James McLaughlin, director, noted that adoptions initially decreased, but a larger amount of individuals started inquiring about surrendering their pets, citing the most common reason as the cost of care coupled with their loss of income.
Cue the support of GreaterGood.org, which stocked the shelter with a whopping 80,000 pounds of pet supplies as of the start of August. With the donation, the Pet Center became both a regional and statewide hub for other shelters needing assistance, as well as a community support by offering bags of food to the general public through the Pet Supply Pantry if they needed help feeding their animals.
“Due to losses of income — and we believe fear of the unknown — early on in the pandemic we saw a dramatic increase in citizens in need of assistance,” McLaughlin said. “Many of these people have needed our ongoing support and we believe that we have risen to the challenge to help hundreds of our citizens and their animals.”
The Pet Center also worked with local Animal Control officers to provide food to pet parents who could not leave their homes and to also supply dog houses and dog lots to families in need of those items. The shelter even helped with the public’s veterinary concerns.
As the pandemic continued, shelter staff worked with partner organizations across Virginia and beyond to place animals in loving homes and also experienced a dramatic increase in families willing to foster animals.
Even though the shelter was closed to the public for several weeks and only saw customers by appointment through the remainder of the spring, the steps taken during the pandemic resulted in the Pet Center reducing its population to its lowest level since opening in 2017.
In June, the Pet Center reopened with normal hours and put recommended precautions into place. With the full-time switch arose a more robust pet population, but McLaughlin noted the numbers are significantly lower than they were at the same time last year.
Even amidst the virus, there are ways community members can help and support organizations that assist others.
At God’s Pit Crew, the most pressing needs are both physical and financial.
“We always ask for and covet prayers for God’s leadership and direction for our organization. The thing that we least like to ask for is financial resources, but to continue to do the work that we are doing, monetary donations are needed to be able to purchase supplies for Blessing Buckets, bottled water, et cetera,” Johnson said. “We are also constantly seeking new volunteers and encourage people to sign up to become a volunteer, even though we are limited in the number of volunteers we can have.”
For the Salvation Army, finances play a large role in the assistance they provide to the community.
“Monetary donations would be the most helpful as it allows us to apply the donation to the greatest need,” Jackson said.
The local Habitat for Humanity branch noted a need for those with a passion for helping people.
“DPCHFH is the same as most nonprofit organizations in that we operate by the generous donations from individuals, businesses, churches and grant funders,” Baldridge said. “But even more important is the need of volunteers to help build Habitat homes, assist in the ReStore and just simply informing their family and friends about our mission of ‘seeking to bring God’s people together to build homes, communities and hope.’”
At the Pet Center, COVID-19 canceled all of the planned fundraisers for 2020 and individual donations also decreased. Donating financially, inviting a shelter animal into one’s home and even logging into social media could make a meaningful impact on the nonprofit.
“This pandemic is far from over and we fear that we will be dealing with it for the rest of the year. If you are able to foster or volunteer, please help us,” McLaughlin said. “If you are not able to help in this way, in-kind donations from our wish list or monetary contributions are greatly appreciated. One simple thing that everyone can do is to share our posts and help us get the word out about our programs and animals.”
