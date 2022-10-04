As spooky season nears, Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tours returns in Danville

For the fifth year, Smokestack Theatre Company returns with Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tours, an annual event presented during the Halloween season.

These historical walking tours take guests through historic Sutherlin Mansion followed by a walk in the Grove Street Cemetery meeting the "ghosts" of Danville’s past, portrayed by community actors of all ages.

This year a few familiar ghosts return along with some new characters covering Danville history from the Civil War, civil rights, cotton mills, an eerie story from Averett University’s history, among other adventures.

Tours will include pre-show entertainment featuring a fire dancer and then promptly begin inside the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The tours will continue on the museum lawn and then on to the Grove Street Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Danville.

These are walking tours through a real cemetery. Guests should use personal discretion when bringing children or anyone with physical limitations.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased in person at 319 Lynn St. or by calling 434-549-5445.

Tours are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. Oct. 20-22. The tour event is rain or shine.

Proceeds from the event go back into further programming by the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and Smokestack Theatre Company, both nonprofit organizations.

This event is completely run by volunteers including a cast and crew of more than 50 people. Danville Toyota is presenting the event again this year along with support from Midtown Market.