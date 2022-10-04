 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tours

As spooky season nears, Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tours returns in Danville

  • 0
Ghosts

A crowd at a Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tour in 2019 watches as actors portray ghosts who relate Danville's history.

 Contributed photo

For the fifth year, Smokestack Theatre Company returns with Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tours, an annual event presented during the Halloween season.

These historical walking tours take guests through historic Sutherlin Mansion followed by a walk in the Grove Street Cemetery meeting the "ghosts" of Danville’s past, portrayed by community actors of all ages.

This year a few familiar ghosts return along with some new characters covering Danville history from the Civil War, civil rights, cotton mills, an eerie story from Averett University’s history, among other adventures.

Tours will include pre-show entertainment featuring a fire dancer and then promptly begin inside the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The tours will continue on the museum lawn and then on to the Grove Street Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Danville.

People are also reading…

These are walking tours through a real cemetery. Guests should use personal discretion when bringing children or anyone with physical limitations.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased in person at 319 Lynn St. or by calling 434-549-5445.

Tours are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. Oct. 20-22. The tour event is rain or shine.

Proceeds from the event go back into further programming by the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and Smokestack Theatre Company, both nonprofit organizations.

This event is completely run by volunteers including a cast and crew of more than 50 people. Danville Toyota is presenting the event again this year along with support from Midtown Market. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In the Yard: 'Tis the season to plant a lawn

In the Yard: 'Tis the season to plant a lawn

As many of you have noticed, the humidity has decreased and the temperatures have been more pleasant than in previous weeks. One question that folks ask a lot this time of the year is what should I be doing in my lawn?

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert