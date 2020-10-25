AT A GLANCE: The winning communities

• Algoma, Wisconsin — stays healthy and well through programs such as: Wolf Tech to connect students with local businesses; a Community Wellness Center to offer free and low-cost fitness options; and Wolf Den, a student-led, cross-age mentor program for at-risk youth. Algoma is part of the Green Bay Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population was 3,167 at the 2010 census.
• Danville, Virginia — creates a healthy community that everyone can call home by: Providing free fitness and nutrition tips through Fit Mobile; managing chronic illness with community health workers; and helping students plan for their future with the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute.
• El Paso, Texas — has come together to shine by: Addressing the humanitarian crisis at the U.S./Mexico border; providing a coordinated community response to mental health emergencies; and achieving “no kill” status at animal shelters. El Paso is a city in the far western part of the state. The 2019 population estimate for the city from the U.S. Census was 681,728, making it the 22nd-largest city in the United States, the sixth-largest city in Texas, and the second-largest city in the Southwest behind Phoenix, Arizona. Its metropolitan statistical area covers all of El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas and has a population of 840,758.
• Franklin, Tennessee — has reckoned with its past while preparing for a healthy future by: Adding plaques about the city’s African American history to the town square; hosting a series of “‘On The Table” civic conversations; and getting healthy with “Get Fit Franklin.” Franklin is a city about 21 miles south of Nashville. As of 2019, its estimated population was 83,097, and it is the seventh-largest city in Tennessee.
• Miami Gardens, Florida — fosters a culture of health and well-being through Live Healthy Miami Gardens and improved parks, trails and other public works. Miami Gardens is a city located 16 miles north of Downtown Miami. The city name comes from one of the major roadways through the area, Miami Gardens Drive. According to the 2019 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 110,001, and it is the largest city in Florida that has a majority African American population. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people in 2015.
• Muncie, Indiana — is weaving a web of support with cross-generational mentorships, undertaking an immersive student teaching program within the local community and supporting declining neighborhoods with the 8twelve Coalition. Muncie is a city located in East Central Indiana, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The United States census for 2010 reported the city’s population was 70,085. It is the principal city of the Muncie metropolitan statistical area, which has a population of 117,671.
• Pitt County, North Carolina — supports all residents by: Helping incarcerated individuals through the Reentry Council; providing health care to the underserved through the Community Paramedic Program; and establishing a healthy sustainable food system. Pitt County is located in the eastern area of North Carolina. As of the 2010 census, the population was 168,148, making it the seventeenth-most populous county in North Carolina. Its county seat is Greenville.
• Portsmouth, Ohio — is the comeback city, collaborating to fight the opioid epidemic, transforming spaces to enhance neighborhoods and creatively building community through festivals and record-setting events. Portsmouth is a city located in southern Ohio, 41 miles south of Chillicothe. It lies on the north bank of the Ohio River, across from Kentucky, just east of the mouth of the Scioto River. The population was 20,226 at the 2010 census.
• Rancho Cucamonga, California — uplifts its community by breaking stigmas around mental health, taking control of local land and converting unused spaces into parks designed by residents. Rancho Cucamonga is a city located just south of the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and Angeles National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. About 37 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles, Rancho Cucamonga is the 26th most populous city in California. The city’s seal, which centers on a cluster of grapes, alludes to the city’s agricultural history including wine-making.
• Rochester, New York — improves living conditions through a neighborhood-driven visioning plan, addresses health with the High Blood Pressure Collaborative, and mitigates the school-to-prison pipeline via a Community Task Force on School Climate. Rochester is the third-most populous city in the state after New York City and Buffalo, with an estimated population of 205,695 in 2019. The city of Rochester forms the core of a much larger suburban, and rural area. Rochester has a greater metro population of around 1 million people across six counties.
