AT A GLANCE: The winning communities

• Algoma, Wisconsin — stays healthy and well through programs such as: Wolf Tech to connect students with local businesses; a Community Wellness Center to offer free and low-cost fitness options; and Wolf Den, a student-led, cross-age mentor program for at-risk youth. Algoma is part of the Green Bay Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population was 3,167 at the 2010 census.

• Danville, Virginia — creates a healthy community that everyone can call home by: Providing free fitness and nutrition tips through Fit Mobile; managing chronic illness with community health workers; and helping students plan for their future with the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute.

• El Paso, Texas — has come together to shine by: Addressing the humanitarian crisis at the U.S./Mexico border; providing a coordinated community response to mental health emergencies; and achieving “no kill” status at animal shelters. El Paso is a city in the far western part of the state. The 2019 population estimate for the city from the U.S. Census was 681,728, making it the 22nd-largest city in the United States, the sixth-largest city in Texas, and the second-largest city in the Southwest behind Phoenix, Arizona. Its metropolitan statistical area covers all of El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas and has a population of 840,758.