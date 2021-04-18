Averett athletic group helps collect more than 700 items to donate to God's Storehouse of Danville

Averett commitee has a long history of serving the community through service initiatives as part of their mission. In past years through USA South Conference initiatives among conference institutions, Averett has won five “Cans Across the Conference” competitions and four “Pennies for a Purpose” contests. With the conference not sponsoring those initiatives this year, Averett’s group felt it was imperative to continue its contributions to the community this year.

“This project was important to SAAC because this year we weren’t able to do our ‘traditional’ events that we usually do with SAAC like Cans Across the Conference and Pennies for a Purpose due to COVID, so we decided we wanted to do something to get our student-athletes involved with their community,” said junior Zamyiah Mangum, Averett SAAC president. “Just because there is a pandemic going on doesn’t mean that we had to stop helping our community and being more than just athletes on campus. We wanted to do something simple and that wasn’t extremely time-consuming due to everyone being in season, so we decided we could still keep it ‘traditional’ by collecting items.”