Averett president welcomes students to campus with a message of strength and endurance

“I’m convinced if he were alive today, he would love the robes, the discussions and the late night shenanigans. I am sure he would have had a Twitter [account],” Mitchell said.

But she continued by saying he always strived for success, and encouraged the new student body to do the same.

Adrian Earle, student government association senior class vice president, told students the Averett experience is what they make of it.

“When we say Averett is what you make it, it’s based on what you put into it. Head football coach Patrick Henry charged each player to come up with a word, and to stand by that word for the year,” Earle said.

As for Earle, his word for the year is “earn.”

“I don’t believe you just need to sit here and expect to get a degree from Averett,” Earle said. “You need to put into it and earn your keep … Know your why, and earn your why.”

Vice president for philanthropy Melissa Wohlstein followed Earle, sharing that the University received more than $4 million in private support last year.

‘Alumnus forever’